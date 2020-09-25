Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/09/2020 13:22:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader

26/09/2020    10:59 GMT+7

The UN must serve as the “incubator” for multilateral cooperation initiatives for peace, development and prosperity, stated Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

in his first-ever remarks sent to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25 (Vietnamese time).

UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader hinh anh 1

High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader said that further reforms should be undertaken to transform the UN into a stronger and more effective organisation that can fulfill its role of harmonizing the interests and behaviours of states in the face of the monumental changes of the current time.

He stressed that the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international law must be upheld and advanced as the norms of behavior for all countries in contemporary international relations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a stern warning to us all, requiring our stronger commitments and stronger actions to promote sustainable, inclusive and human-centered development,” he said.

According to the leader, Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with the UN and will work with other UN member states to make the organisation more democratic, transparent and effective.

As the 2020 ASEAN Chair, Vietnam is working with fellow member states to build a region of peace, friendship and cooperation, in order to realize the vision of ASEAN as a politically cohesive, economically integrated and socially responsible community, pledged the leader.

 

“Together with countries within and outside the region, we are committed to the maintenance and promotion of peace, stability, maritime security and safety and freedom of navigation in the East Sea in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”, he stated.

He called on all concerned parties to exercise restraint, avoid unilateral acts that would complicate the situation, and settle disputes and differences through peaceful means with due respect for diplomatic and legal processes.

He noted that Vietnam was once a poor and backward country ravaged by war, strangled by embargo. After thirty-five years of “Doi Moi” reform, Vietnam has emerged as a middle-income developing country and is aiming to be a high-income industrial country by 2045.

In the fight against COVID-19, difficulties notwithstanding, Vietnam has recorded positive and noteworthy outcomes, he said, adding that the country has successfully contained the pandemic while promoting social and economic development.

Out of international solidarity and with the understanding thatthe pandemic is only defeated when we all win, Vietnam has engaged in cooperation and experience sharing with many countries, including support provided to those worst affected by the pandemic and to the common international efforts, said the leader.

In their remarks at the meeting, leaders of other UN countries highlighted unprecedented impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. They affirmed their strong commitments to promoting multilateralism and support to UN role as well as the strengthening of solidarity and mutual support in fighting the pandemic and recovering growth after the pandemic ends, and dealing with global challenges./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  18 giờ trước 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Vietnam proves its active role in UN
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
Vietnam, Germany boost strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

In 2011, leaders of Vietnam and Germany signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration, upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, creating a new impetus to promote cooperation between the two countries.

The people and the ruling party's measure of value
The people and the ruling party's measure of value
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

"In all works of the Party and State, the people are always defined as the root," Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong wrote in his article about the work that needs to be done for the 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
Hundreds of administrative procedures connected to National Single Window
POLITICSicon  24/09/2020 

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
Vietnam proposes establishment of ASEAN military intelligence community
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
Prime minister to host third dialogue with farmers
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 