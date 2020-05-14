UNSC lauds Lebanon for overcoming difficulties

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, has expressed support for the Lebanese government’s comprehensive measures to meet people’s aspirations.

During a video meeting on the Lebanese situation held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on May 13, Quy affirmed that Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence must be respected and fully enforced.

He also called on countries in and outside the region as well as international organisations to continue supporting the Middle East nation.

In the meeting, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo presented the UNSC’s implementation of Resolution 1559 on Lebanon.

She said the Lebanese government is facing a profound socio-economic crisis and adopting a number of measures to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants affirmed their support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, stressing that the country plays an important role in regional security and stability.

They backed the Lebanese government’s reform plan as well as urgent measures being taken to address complicated issues, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.

Countries pledged to continue cooperating with and supporting Lebanon, and lauded its government for receiving millions of Syrian and Palestinian refugees even though the country is facing many difficulties./.VNA