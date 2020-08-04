US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

browser not support iframe.

The article, named “Vietnam Steps Up to Take ASEAN Leadership Role” and published on July 31, stressed the fact that the country had been gearing for 2020 when it is not only the rotating Chair of ASEAN but also a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council.

The article highlighted the nation’s impressive response to COVID-19, which has obtained respect and recognition from its neighbours, including much wealthier and more developed ones, like Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia.

According to the magazine, amid the global crisis, the main objective of Vietnam’s 2020 chairmanship is to preserve ASEAN’s unity and solidarity and prevent further erosion. The high expectations from the other ASEAN member states and dialogue partners reflect a level of confidence in the country’s diplomatic capability, it affirmed. VNA