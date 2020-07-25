US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

At the 27th Annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) in Hanoi on July 21 (Photo: VNA)

The statement was made by David Stilwell, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, at the 27th Annual ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) held virtually on July 21.

The event, chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung who is also head of SOM ASEAN of Vietnam, brought together representatives from 27 countries and organisations participating in the ARF SOM, and from the ASEAN Secretariat.

The ARF meetings are among the few multilateral events attended by officials from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)./. VNA