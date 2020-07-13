US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner (Source: hppr.org)

“Over the past 25 years, normalized relations with Vietnam have been beneficial for trade, our public health, and for supporting human rights and democracy around the world,” said Senator Gardner, who is also Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

“As we celebrate 25 years of diplomacy with Vietnam, we also celebrate its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).”

The Senator said he looks forward to continuing to grow the strong partnership between the US and Vietnam, which will be supported by his bipartisan Asia Reassurance Initiative Act.

The same day, former US President Bill Clinton tweeted “Grateful for 25 years of partnership – working towards peace, prosperity and security – in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.”

Earlier, Gardner and Senator Ed Markey, along with Congressmen Ami Bera and Ted Yoho introduced two resolutions, which recognised that in the 25 years since normalising diplomatic relations, “the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the United States of America have worked toward increased stability, prosperity, and peace in Southeast Asia.”

The resolutions also expressed the commitment of the US Congress that the US will continue to “remain a strong, reliable, and active partner in the Southeast Asian region.”

The resolutions affirmed the importance of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership and the cooperation between the two governments and peoples for a peaceful, prosperous, open and rule-based Asia-Pacific./.VNA