US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

This funding aims to support the preparation of large-scale laboratories for SARS-CoV-2 testing; infection prevention and control; risk communication; the implementation of emergency public health plans for entry points at the border; and the launch of case detection and event-based surveillance for influenza-like diseases. It also help train quick response teams and update training materials for health workers.

For Vietnam, nearly 3 million USD in medical assistance will help the Government prepare a laboratory system, launch case detection and event-based surveillance, assist technical experts in response and preparation, boost risk communication; and prevent and control infection, among others.

Over the past 20 years, the US has provided more than 706 million USD for the health sector and over 1.8 billion USD of total assistance for other areas in Vietnam.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in providing training for 15 hospitals and supporting 63 provinces and cities across Vietnam in supervising, reporting and collecting SARS-CoV-2 testing samples. They have also assisted Vietnam in developing national guidelines for coronavirus infection prevention and control.

In the region, through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US is actively supporting research in key ASEAN countries to combat the pandemic, including treatment methods, vaccines and medical countermeasures. The NIH has worked with ASEAN partners on malaria treatment and prevention, studies on cases of coronavirus transmission from bats and others on public health benefits.

Through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the CDC, the US has launched regional programmes to enhance the ASEAN nations’ capacity in preparing for disease outbreaks and building diagnosis capacity in the laboratory./. VNA