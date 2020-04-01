Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight

 
 
02/04/2020    10:02 GMT+7

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight hinh anh 1

This funding aims to support the preparation of large-scale laboratories for SARS-CoV-2 testing; infection prevention and control; risk communication; the implementation of emergency public health plans for entry points at the border; and the launch of case detection and event-based surveillance for influenza-like diseases. It also help train quick response teams and update training materials for health workers.

For Vietnam, nearly 3 million USD in medical assistance will help the Government prepare a laboratory system, launch case detection and event-based surveillance, assist technical experts in response and preparation, boost risk communication; and prevent and control infection, among others.

Over the past 20 years, the US has provided more than 706 million USD for the health sector and over 1.8 billion USD of total assistance for other areas in Vietnam.

 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in providing training for 15 hospitals and supporting 63 provinces and cities across Vietnam in supervising, reporting and collecting SARS-CoV-2 testing samples. They have also assisted Vietnam in developing national guidelines for coronavirus infection prevention and control.

In the region, through the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the US is actively supporting research in key ASEAN countries to combat the pandemic, including treatment methods, vaccines and medical countermeasures. The NIH has worked with ASEAN partners on malaria treatment and prevention, studies on cases of coronavirus transmission from bats and others on public health benefits.

Through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the CDC, the US has launched regional programmes to enhance the ASEAN nations’ capacity in preparing for disease outbreaks and building diagnosis capacity in the laboratory./. VNA

Other News

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April
New policies, penalties come into effect in April
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

More News
