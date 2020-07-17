Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
US tech and film 'collaborating' with China - US Attorney General William Barr

17/07/2020    13:58 GMT+7

US Attorney General William Barr has accused Hollywood and US tech firms of "collaborating" with the Chinese government to do business there.

Companies like Disney routinely agreed to censor films while Google, Yahoo, Microsoft and Apple were "all too willing" to work with Beijing, he said.

Such actions risked undermining the liberal world order, Mr Barr added.

His intervention is the latest criticism of China by White House and other US officials.

Tensions between the US and China have been rising over a host of issues. The US this week removed Hong Kong's preferential trade status, after China brought in a controversial new security law for the territory.

President Donald Trump has also criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as its military build-up in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), its treatment of Muslim minorities, and massive trade surpluses.

China has rejected all foreign criticism of its actions.

What did Barr say about US firms?

Speaking at the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum, he warned that dependence on China for certain goods risked making the US vulnerable and said US firms were giving up secrets and compromising values under Chinese pressure.

"If Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive," he said.

The justice department had seen growing numbers of cases where Chinese officials were lobbying US bosses to favour Beijing's policies, he said. He urged US firms to defy Chinese demands, saying: "If individual companies are afraid to take a stand, there is strength in numbers."

He criticised technology companies, which he said had "allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence".

He also alleged - without providing evidence - that the Chinese government was able to access Apple phones while the company had denied similar access to the US government, and that this was emblematic of a "double standard that has been emerging among American tech companies".

"Do you think when Apple sells phones in China, that Apple phones in China are impervious to penetration by Chinese authorities? They wouldn't be sold if they were impervious to Chinese authorities," he said.

Apple says it does not have a back door into its phones and will not build one.

 

Mr Barr also praised Facebook, Google, Twitter, and LinkedIn for saying they would not comply with requests for user data under Beijing's new security law in Hong Kong.

... and about China?

China's actions showed it did not want to join other industrialised economies but rather wanted to replace them entirely, he said.

Beijing sought to exploit the "power, productivity and ingenuity" of China's people to "overthrow the rule-based international system and to make the world safe for dictatorship".

China was engaged in an "economic blitzkrieg" to "seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower", he added.

What does China say?

Beijing has not yet responded to Mr Barr's criticism, but earlier on Thursday the foreign ministry accused the White House of unfairly targeting China.

"We know that some in the US are oppressing China and bullying China. As an independent sovereign state, China must respond to the bullying practices and we must say no, we must... take reactive moves to it," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

She also responded to media reports that the US could ban Chinese Communist Party members from visiting the US, which she said were "utterly pathetic" if true.

What else have US officials been saying?

Mr Barr's speech follows similar warnings about the impact of Chinese activity on the US by other US officials.

Earlier this month FBI director Christopher Wray said acts of espionage and theft by China's government pose the "greatest long-term threat" to the future of the US.

He said China had begun targeting Chinese nationals living abroad, coercing their return, and was working to compromise US coronavirus research.

"China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world's only superpower by any means necessary," Mr Wray added. BBC

 
 

.
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
Malaysia calls for resolution of East Sea disputes based on int’l law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  5 giờ trước 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishamuddin Hussein on July 16 affirmed his country’s consistent position that parties should work together to ensure peace, security and stability in the East Sea.

ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.

EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
EU leaders meet in push for Covid recovery deal
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hopes of reaching an agreement are not high, but some countries say they need urgent funding.

Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
Building ASEAN Community remains top priority: Senior ASEAN officials
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Successfully building the ASEAN Community continues to be a top priority of the bloc despite the difficulties and challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 

Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
Mexico and Vietnam: for an open and strong multilateral trade system
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

In forty-five years of diplomatic relations, economic ties between Mexico and Vietnam have grown significantly.

Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.

Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
Australia affirms continued support for freedom of navigation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Australia will continue to strongly advocate the freedom of navigation through the East Sea (internationally called the South China Sea), Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on July 16.

Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
Vietnam steps up health co-operation with the UK
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

British Ambassador Gareth Ward and Vietnamese Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday to outline future co-operation through the Better Health Programme, part of the UK’s Prosperity Fund.

VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
VN Prime Minister appoints new deputy defence ministers
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed decisions on the appointment of new deputy defence ministers.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and three ministers resign
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and three ministers working for him have resigned from the cabinet, paving the way for the reshuffle of the government's economic ministerial team.

National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
Vietnam urges Houthi rebels to cooperate with UN in oil tanker issue
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on relevant parties, especially Houthi rebels, to create favourable conditions for UN experts

Vietnam calls for cooperation to end instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region
Vietnam calls for cooperation to end instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Regional and international cooperation are two crucial factors to wipe out security instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region in natural resources management, 

Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well
Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well
POLITICSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam performed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) well in the first half of this year, 

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The two former war foes have seen a number of milestones over the past quarter century.

Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

