10/04/2020
US voices concern over China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea

 
 
10/04/2020

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

"China’s behaviour stands in contrast to the US's vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, in which all nations, large and small, are secure in their sovereignty, free from coercion, and able to pursue economic growth consistent with accepted international rules and norms," according to the statement.

The US will continue to support efforts to ensure freedom of navigation and economic opportunity throughout the entire Indo-Pacific, it said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of the rules-based international order, as it sets the conditions that enable us to address this shared threat in a way that is transparent, focused, and effective”, it added.

The US called on all parties to refrain from actions that would destabilise the region, distract from the global response to the pandemic, or risk needlessly contributing to loss of life and property.

The Vietnamese vessel, number QNg 90617 TS, with eight fishermen on board, was hit and sank when it was fishing near Hoang Sa's Phu Lam island in the East Sea on April 2.

 

According to spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnam lodged an official complaint with China following the incident.

While answering to reporters’ queries about the incident on April 3, Hang said that Vietnam has sufficient legal grounds and historical evidence affirming its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes in accordance with international law, she said.
Such an act by the China coast guard ship violates Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel islands, causing damage, threatening the safety of life and the legitimate interests of Vietnamese fishermen.

It also went against the common perception of senior leaders of the two countries on the humane treatment of fishermen and the Vietnam-China agreement on the basic principles guiding the settlement of maritime issues, and in contrary to the spirit of the Declaration of Conduct of the Parties in the East Sea (DOC), which complicates the situation and is not conducive to the bilateral relations as well as the maintenance of peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, she said. VNA

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on April 8 issued a statement expressing its deep concern over a China coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation

US voices serious concern over East Sea situation

The US on April 6 said it was "seriously concerned" about China's reported sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

 
 

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 measures with Australian counterpart
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked on the phone with his Australian counterpart Scot Morrison on April 9, during which the two government leaders discussed bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
PM orders further physical distancing as epidemic risk remains
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has reiterated his order to seriously practise physical distancing and wear masks in public places in line with the Decree No.16, adding that those failing to follow rules will be strictly punished.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman speaks about support for Vietnamese abroad to return home
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said over the past time, the Foreign Ministry has worked with Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, and domestic and foreign agencies to help nearly 1,500 Vietnamese citizens return home safely.

ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
ASEAN 2020: ASEAN looks into coordinating measures to curb epidemic spread
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) held its 25th meeting in the form of a video conference on April 9 under the chair of the council’s chairman - Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Special Summits on COVID-19 response to be held online
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Special Summit and the ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response will be held online on April 14.

Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
Vietnam proactively promotes ASEAN joint efforts against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam, as ASEAN 2020 Chair, has been proactively promoted joint efforts of the 10-member group in the fight against COVID-19 with the spirit of "cohesive and responsive", said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

The unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and its multi-faceted impact on people’s lives around the world is taking a heavy toll on Asia and the Pacific.

US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
US President thanks Vietnam for support in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for over 450,000 protective suits Vietnam has donated to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.

Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders urgent solutions to difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked for specific mechanisms and measures to remove the difficulties facing many sectors and parts of the society from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when he chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 8.

Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
Philippines issues statement on China's sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on April 8 issued a statement expressing its deep concern over a China coast guard ship’s hitting and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel in the East Sea.

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to 'politicisation' of virus
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The comments come as President Trump continues his attacks on what he calls the "China-centric" WHO.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'responding to treatment' in intensive care
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

Boris Johnson continues to be treated for coronavirus - as a record 938 daily deaths are reported in the UK.

US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
US election 2020: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
POLITICSicon  09/04/2020 

The decision clears the way for Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee who faces Donald Trump.

German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
German expert calls for building trust, COC negotiations to address East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/04/2020 

Dr. Gerhard Will, a German expert on the East Sea, has said that China should quit its militarisation in the East Sea and show its willingness and cooperation capacity in security and economy

Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, US cooperate to expedite delivery of protective suits for COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The US Embassy in Hanoi said on April 8 that the Governments of the US and Vietnam have worked together to expedite the delivery of made-in-Vietnam personal protective equipment to the US.

National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
National steering committee: Vietnam must remain vigilant in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The spread of COVID-19 may have slowed in Vietnam but the country must remain on alert since it is still too early to confirm that the pandemic has been contained,

NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
NA Standing Committee discusses support to those hurt by COVID-19
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened an unscheduled meeting in Hanoi on April 8 to discuss support to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
Vietnam proposes disease response drill between ASEAN military medicine forces
POLITICSicon  08/04/2020 

Head of the Military Medical Department Major General Nguyen Xuan Kien suggested holding a joint drill on COVID-19 prevention and control between ASEAN countries’ military medicine forces

