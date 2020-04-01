Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/04/2020 11:31:00 (GMT +7)
US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador

 
 
01/04/2020    11:19 GMT+7

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador hinh anh 1

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink 

He sent his thanks to the Vietnamese people working on the front line of the battle, stressing that their work is saving lives.

The Ambassador also hailed the Vietnamese Government for doing an outstanding job in its response to COVID-19 as well as continuously being proactive, cooperative, and transparent.

 “The United States is here to support Vietnam in this fight,” he affirmed

According to the diplomat, since the very beginning of this crisis, medical staff at the embassy in Hanoi and the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have been collaborating with the Vietnamese Government to monitor and respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation.

The US has invested more than 706 million USD over the past 20 years in health assistance in Vietnam as well as provided substantial technical and financial support over the past decade to prevent, detect, and respond to emerging and serious infectious diseases, he said.

 

That work continues and has helped establish connections between Vietnamese and US health professionals that are instrumental as the two countries fight this pandemic together, he added.
 
“We will continue with this important work as the COVID-19 crisis continues and even after it is resolved.”

He said another way that the US is trying to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in Vietnam is by instructing all staff to work from home as much as possible in accordance with guidance from both the Vietnamese Government and the US Center for Disease Control.

“It is just one way that we are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 here.”

He expressed his belief that as strong partners, Vietnam and the US will get through this challenging time together.

He asked Vietnamese people to stay safe and healthy.

“Partners stand together, and we stand together with Vietnam in this fight”, he said./. VNA

 
 

