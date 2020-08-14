Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/08/2020 17:07:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief

14/08/2020    15:14 GMT+7

Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief

Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia

In a recent interview granted to Malaysia-based correspondents of the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN, Munir, who is also Chairman of CIMB ASEAN Research Institute, and President of the ASEAN Business Club in Malaysia, stressed that as the Chair of ASEAN 2020, Vietnam has responsibly led the group to overcome current difficulties, and truly showed that it respects its role as an ASEAN member.

The theme “Cohesive and Responsive” that Vietnam introduced is so apposite in the current situation, especially in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that the world is in, he said.

Regarding achievements of the association over the last 53 years, Munir said the achievement of peace and stability in the region which is the foundation of ASEAN’s prosperity is the most important of the bloc.

ASEAN also affirmed its central position and role in resolving regional issues when the group has been the platform and organiser of cooperative, meetings, dialogues and forums with the participation of its partner countries.

Munir also mentioned measures to strengthening and maintaining intra-bloc solidarity, saying that ASEAN must speak with a single voice and be active in discussions at forums, particularly where its interests are at stake - such as the maintenance of peace and stability in the region and an open world economy.

 

On the one hand, ASEAN member countries need to continue their efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand it must reopen the economy, restore production, and overcome effects caused by the pandemic, he said.

The Malaysian expert called on the ASEAN member countries to act as a united bloc to sustain and restart the economies.

The bloc must act to maintain more future growth in the regional market, while promoting practically regional economic integration, he went on.

According to Munir, the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented crisis that is sweeping across the globe, and ASEAN cannot operate in a business-as-usual manner.

This is why the ASEAN Business Advisory Council and the Joint Business Councils have proposed the establishment of a High-Level Special Commission, comprised of the right-hand men of ASEAN leaders, to make decisions fast, to get the bloc to be more “responsive and cohesive”, as is the theme under Vietnam’s chairmanship, he said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Government meeting focuses on law building
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma sends a message to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India which falls on August 15.

Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 

Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.

Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

The need to have extra requirements for people when applying for regular residency in cities affiliated to the central Government, also known as centrally-run cities like Hanoi or HCM City, 

Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) 

National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 and his funeral will be held as national mourning, according to a special communiqué issued on Monday.

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
ASEAN Foreign Ministers release statement on regional peace, stability
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

For the first time ASEAN Foreign Ministers on August 8 issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
Freedom of belief and religion respected in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

Although hostile forces against the Vietnamese Party and State always distort that religion is oppressed in Vietnam, legal religious activities are respected in Vietnam and practiced nationwide.

ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
ASEAN celebrates 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  09/08/2020 

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s Secretariat held a virtual ceremony on Saturday to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary under the theme “ASEAN 53: A Cohesive Journey to Recovery”.

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

World leaders promise an aid package after the huge Beirut blast, as clashes again erupt in the city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 