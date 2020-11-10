Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

that Vietnam has set forth in its ASEAN Chairmanship year 2020.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung (Source: VNA)

Dung said that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for November 12-15, are the most important activity of ASEAN this year. The outcomes of the whole year will be demonstrated there, so the success of the summit will mark the success of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship year.

To date, the implementation of Vietnam’s initiatives has been basically completed, which is shown through negotiating documents.

“The most important goal of Vietnam at the summit is success, but the event is a success only when the outcomes of all works we have done since the beginning of this year are announced,” stated Dung.

He went on to say that Vietnam assumes the role as ASEAN Chair at a difficult time as the COVID-19 broke out around the world.

The country, therefore, shifted the priority to the fight against the pandemic. It also continued carrying out initiatives to maintain the building of the ASEAN Community. This is a big challenge for the ASEAN Chair this year as works sometimes doubled or tripled.

However, with its efforts, Vietnam has achieved desired results of targets set in the ASEAN Chairmanship year.

During the ASEAN Community building process, Vietnam’s initiatives and ASEAN’s joint efforts have helped the region stay firm against the pandemic and recover early.

The results announced at the 37th ASEAN Summit will orient beyond-2025 plans for ASEAN, Dung said, adding that Vietnam’s contributions will help both short-term and long-term works of the bloc.

Asked about ASEAN’s connectivity in economic recovery post-COVID-19, the Deputy FM said ASEAN has been aware of the severe impact of the pandemic and no single country can fight it.

As ASEAN Chair, it has promptly issued statements in response to the pandemic, emphasising the need for ASEAN member countries to closely coordinate with each other, he said, citing the creation of the ASEAN Coordinating Council.

He added that at this event, senior leaders will announce the establishment of an ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases./.VNA