Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 07:23:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official

20/08/2020    07:16 GMT+7

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the opening ceremony of the symposium (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a virtual international symposium in Hanoi yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said that Vietnam has contributed to the creation of ASEAN milestones such as realising the goals of establishing a bloc with all the 10 Southeast Asian countries as members and the ASEAN Community, building ASEAN Charter, and promoting the central role and international position of ASEAN.

Over the past 25 years, Vietnam has witnessed important changes of the association from humble beginning to the most successful regional cooperation organisation for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, as well as an important partner of global powers, he added.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan said Vietnam's entry in ASEAN has eventually brought win-win benefits. For ASEAN, it was the first step to bring together all the 10 Southeast Asian nations, paving the way to eliminate suspicions and confrontation, and turn to peace and cooperation. For Vietnam, this was the first step to integrate into the world, he added.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official hinh anh 2

Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

 

Participants held that over the past 25 years, Vietnam has played a key role in ASEAN with many milestones, notably the realisation of a bloc involving 10 Southeast Asian countries, the creation of the cooperation and dialogue culture in the region, and the expansion of participation of external partners in building trust and preventing conflicts via ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Vietnam has also joined building, reinforcing and developing codes of conducts and regulations on behaviours of counries when engaging in regional cooperation, they stress, adding that there is still a large room for ASEAN to develop in the context of diverse challenges such as geostrategic fluctuations, competition between powers, development gaps among member countries, territorial disputes, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegates suggested ASEAN promoting cohesion to have appropriate approach and flexible behaviour to address these challenges as well as maintain its central role in the region and build a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southeast Asia.
The development orientations of ASEAN also attracted the attention of participants at the fuction. Many emphasised that ASEAN should focus on such issues as recovering socio-economic life in face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and adapting to changes in production, trade and investment.

Founded in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 