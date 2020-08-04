Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA





Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chairman and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) co-chair the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference, Hanoi, June 26, 2020 (Photo: VNA)