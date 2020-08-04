Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/08/2020 16:48:29 (GMT +7)
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA

04/08/2020    16:46 GMT+7

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA

Second plenary session of the 30th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Pattaya, Thailand, August 6, 2009 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA


Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, AIPA-30 President Chai Chidchob, handed over the AIPA’s hammer which symbolises a chairmanship term of the organisation, to the head of the Vietnamese National Assembly delegation, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thị Phong at the closing session of the 30th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-30) (Photo:VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, head of National Steering Committee for AIPA-31 General Assembly signs a decision appointing Antonio V. Cuenco, former Chairperson of Foreign Affairs Committee under the Philippines’ House of Representatives as AIPA Secretary General, Hanoi, February 5, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



A meeting of Women Parliamentarians of AIPA (WAIPA) within framework of AIPA-31, Hanoi, September 9, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the 31st ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Association (AIPA-31) addresses the opening ceremony of the executive committee of AIPA-31, Hanoi, September 20, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the 31st ASEAN Inter-parliamentary Association (AIPA-31) hands over chairmanship of AIPA-32 to President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Heng Samrin, Hanoi, September 24, 2010 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung delivers a speech at the first plenary session of the 32nd AIPA General Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 20, 2011 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung hosts a reception for Marzuki Alie, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, President of AIPA on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, September 5, 2012 (Photo: VNA)

 
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong and heads of Parliamentary delegations at the opening ceremony of the 34th AIPA General Assembly in Brunei, September 19, 2013

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung attends a meeting of AIPA-35 executive committee, Vientiane, Laos, September 15, 2014 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends a meeting of AIPA-37 executive committee, Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, September 30, 2016 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan is handed over the chairmanship term for AIPA 41at the closing session of the 40th AIPA General Assembly, Bangkok, Thailand, August 29, 2019 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA


Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau takes part in a teleconference on April 21 regarding the role of parliaments in international cooperation in fighting COVID-19 held by the Indonesian Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Hanoi, April 21, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, ASEAN 2020 Chairman and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) co-chair the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) within the framework of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which is held in the form of a video conference, Hanoi, June 26, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.

Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
Virtual ceremony marks 25 years of Vietnam-US ties
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

A virtual ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on the afternoon of July 28 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties, chaired by Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc.

AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
AUSMIN 2020: China’s maritime claims not valid under international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  30/07/2020 

China’s maritime claims are not valid under international law, according to the Joint Statement on Australia-US Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) 2020 released on July 28.

ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan
ASEAN, Japan adopt COVID-19 economic resilience action plan
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Economic ministers in ASEAN member states and Japan approved the ASEAN - Japan Economic Resilience Action Plan at a virtual meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on July 29, 

Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona
Vietnam appoints Honorary Consul in Barcelona
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Spain on July 28 presented a decision to appoint a Spanish national, Pau Guardans Cambo, as Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Barcelona, in charge of Catalonia and the Northeast of Spain, for the 2020-2023 term.

Latest news

