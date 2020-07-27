Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 20:38:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community

27/07/2020    20:35 GMT+7

Since joining ASEAN 25 years ago, Vietnam has actively contributed to the expansion of the bloc which now consists of 10 countries. They have worked together towards building ASEAN community.

Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Flag raising ceremony at the initiation that recognises Vietnam as the 7th official member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei’s capital, July 28, 1995.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Photos: VNA
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and Foreign Ministers of ASEAN members at the signing ceremony for a declaration on the admission of Cambodia as the 10th official member of ASEAN in Hanoi, April 30, 1999.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
High-level leaders of ASEAN member countries attend the signing ceremony of Kuala Lumpur Declaration on building ASEAN Charter, December 12, 2005.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Vietnam hosts 11th and 12th ASEAN Summits in Hanoi during the country’s term of a rotating chair of the bloc and marking its 15th years since joining ASEAN.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the signing ceremony of the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children within the framework of 27th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the signing ceremony of Kuala Lumpur Declaration on building ASEAN community in 2015 with a vision to 2025 within the framework of 27th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 22, 2015.
 
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Flag raising ceremony marks the establishment of the ASEAN Community (December 31, 2015) in Hanoi, December 31, 2015.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
The ASEAN Economic Ministers – European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Consultations within the framework of the 22nd ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat is held to discuss areas of economic cooperation to enhance trade and investment between ASEAN and the EU, March 2016, Chiangmai, Thailand.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
Chief of the General Staff General Do Ba Ty attends the 13th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Informal Meeting (ACDFIM-13) on March 14, 2016 in Laos under the theme ‘Strengthening defense cooperation for a dynamic ASEAN community.
Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community
The 2nd ASEAN-China Youth Exchange Visit under the theme 'Education and Leadership' in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 26th -30th, 2016. Photos: VNA

VNA

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam looks to build ASEAN community by 2025

Vietnam looks to build ASEAN community by 2025

Vietnam is strongly committed to completing the role of ASEAN Chair in 2020, promoting the ASEAN community and foreign affairs as well as improving the working way of ASEAN.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam enjoys great benefit from ASEAN membership: Deputy FM
Vietnam enjoys great benefit from ASEAN membership: Deputy FM
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Becoming a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has brought about great benefits to Vietnam in various fields, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
East Sea dispute: Australia says Beijing's claims have no legal basis
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/07/2020 

Australia tells the UN the claims have "no legal basis" as it aligns itself more closely with the US.

Israeli Deputy Ambassador: I am lucky to be in Vietnam during Covid-19 pandemic
Israeli Deputy Ambassador: I am lucky to be in Vietnam during Covid-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

I am lucky to be here in Vietnam, which is very safe and has coped with the pandemic so well, since now I can resume a normal life and work routine, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Shirel Levi told VietNamNet’s Thai An.

Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader
Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

The fight against corruption in the recent time hasn’t been stagnant or slack but increasingly drastic and effective, 

Chengdu: US leaves consulate amid row with China
Chengdu: US leaves consulate amid row with China
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

China's decision to close the US mission came after the US shut China's consulate in Houston.

Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in US
Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in US
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

The guilty plea of the man who found spying targets on LinkedIn comes as US-China tensions rise.

Singaporean PM announces new cabinet
Singaporean PM announces new cabinet
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 25 announced his new Cabinet 15 days after the People's Action Party (PAP) won this year’s general election with 61.24 percent of the votes.

US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
POLITICSicon  26/07/2020 

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, 

HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
POLITICSicon  25/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam’s efforts to develop a pro-business e-government have earned applause from the international community, especially amid a surge in the pandemic hurting economic growth.

Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 