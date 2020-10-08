A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamesedelegation delivered remarks at eight discussions, notably the Enhanced Interactive Dialogue on an Update by the HighCommissioner on the human rights impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)pandemic; the Panel Discussion on the Right to Development; and the Panel Discussion on Integration of Gender Perspective.

The remarksdemonstrated Vietnam’s commitment to protecting and promoting human rights inthe face of COVID-19 and its support for international cooperation andmultilateral approach for effective response to COVID-19 and post-pandemicrecovery.



They alsounderscored that Vietnam attaches great importance to social welfare policiesand measures to minimise impacts of the coronavirus disease on Vietnamese people’s rights to life, healthcare and earning a living as well as rights of vulnerablegroups.



Vietnam’s Party andState pursue consistent policies in protection of human rights which must beenforced through dialogue and cooperation to produce the best results, said theremarks.



The Vietnamesemission took an active part in draftingofficial documents and sponsored several resolutions adopted by the UNHRC this time,including those on the right to development, and technical cooperation andcapacity building.



Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair this year, also addressed discussions on the right to development andintegration of gender perspective, and interactive dialogues with the Special Rapporteurs on the situation of human rights in Myanmar and Cambodia.



The UNHRC’s 45thsession, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, brought together representatives from UNHRC’s 47 member countries and over 100 observer countries, international, intergovernmental andnon-governmental organisations.



Numerous issues relating to human rights, such as the right to development, the rights of immigrants, terrorism and human rights, and the situation of human rights insome countries, were tabled during the session.

It approved reports of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR)working groups of 12 countries.



The 46th session isslated for March 2021./.VNA