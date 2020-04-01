Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
01/04/2020
Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people

 
 
01/04/2020

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people hinh anh 1

At the teleconference 

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam’s Mission to the UN highlighted the importance of continued implementation of the UNSC’s Resolution No.2513 on supporting the Peace Agreement signed on February 29.

Expressing concern over terror attacks, Ambassador Anh called for promptly improving security amid the COVID-19 pandemic towards reaching a long-term cease-fire deal.

Anh expressed hope for more active involvement of women in the peace process and called on the international community to provide more enhance technical support so that Afghanistan could continue joining teleconferences amid the pandemic.

The same day, the UNSC issued a press statement expressing concern over the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic and calling for increased joint work to curb its spread. It highlighted the need to soon reach a cease-fire agreement and ensure humanitarian access in Afghanistan, and urged Afghan leaders to deal with differences while expressing the hope that peace talks will soon be held despite challenges arising from the epidemic.

 

According to the UNAMA, over 10,000 civilians were killed and injured in 2019 and hundreds more since the beginning of this year.

As of March 30, Afghanistan recorded 123 infection cases and four deaths from COVID-19.

On March 24, the UN Secretary General appointed former Canadian Ambassador in Afghanistan Deborah Lyons as his new Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.VNA

 
 

Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

Top legislator calls on AIPA member states to jointly protect ASEAN against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on March 30 sent a letter to heads of the organisation's members, calling for their engagement in the fight against COVID-19.

Party Chief and President Nguyen Phu Trong calls for solidarity against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam to declare nationwide COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to declare the nationwide COVID-19 epidemic while chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Hanoi on March 30.

Coronavirus: Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

The US president says he is confident American hospitals will have enough ventilators to cope.

Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

HCM City strengthens online services to keep public away from government offices
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has directed government departments and the administrations of all 24 districts to increase the public services available online to limit the number of people who have to visit government offices.

Shangri-La Dialogue 2020 cancelled over COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

Organisers of the 2020 Shangri-La Dialogue have announced that the forum, initially scheduled for June 5-7 in Singapore, will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

Trump says Harry and Meghan must pay for security
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly moved from Canada to the US amid the virus outbreak.

Coronavirus: Fake news crackdown by UK government
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

A rapid response unit is working with social media firms to take down misleading or harmful content.

Coronavirus: Trump extends US guidelines beyond Easter
POLITICSicon  30/03/2020 

He says social distancing should continue until at least 30 April as the crisis is set to peak soon.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  29/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

