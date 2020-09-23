Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 12:05:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years

23/09/2020    10:48 GMT+7

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold talks in Hamburg during Phuc's visit to Germany in July 2017 to attend the G20 Summit. — VNA/VNS Photo Thong Nhat

During that time, the bilateral strategic partnership has been deepened in all fields among which economic, trade and investment co-operation are important pillars.

Germany has been one of the most important European partners of Vietnam for many years.

German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told Việt Nam News that the relationship between Vietnam and Germany is very good. It has been intensified over recent years. In 2011, both governments entered into a strategic partnership, with major areas of cooperation, for instance, including the sectors of the environment, energy and vocational training.

"In the year 2020, we have seen very intensive corporation in the international and multilateral arena. Both countries are members of the United Nations Security Council and Vietnam is chairing ASEAN and Germany holds the presidency of the European Union Council," he said.

 The trust and mutual understanding between the two countries have been strengthened through the maintenance of high-level delegation exchanges and co-operation mechanisms.

During the visit to Vietnam by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in October 2011, prime ministers of the two countries signed the Hanoi Joint Declaration on the establishment of a strategic partnership, which set out objectives and measures to enhance co-operation in prioritised areas.

After the declaration, the two countries regularly conducted delegation and high-level exchanges, creating a driving force for co-operation.

The most recent exchanges conducted by Vietnamese leaders were visits by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in July 2017 and Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in February 2019.

Federal Economic Minister Peter Altmaier visited Vietnam in March 2019, following the visit made by German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in October 2016.

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) have an annual theoretical dialogue mechanism. The fifth theoretical dialogue took place on November 15, 2016, in Hanoi and the sixth took place from July 2-7, 2017 in Berlin. The Communist Party of Vietnam held dialogues with the leftist Party in Germany in April 2019.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, foreign minister of Germany, visits a factory at Dinh Vu Industrial Park in Hai Phong City during his trip to Vietnam in October 2016. VNA/VNS Photo Lam Khanh

Big trading partner

Germany is currently Vietnam's largest trading partner in Europe, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of Vietnam's exports to the EU,

It is also an important gateway for Vietnamese goods to enter other markets in Europe.

The two-way turnover in 2019 reached more than US$10.25 billion with Vietnam mainly exporting phones, computer components, textiles, footwear, coffee, agricultural products and importing machinery, equipment, spare parts, means of transport, cars, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and dairy products.

In terms of investment, as of August 2020, Germany has 370 valid projects in Vietnam with registered investment capital of nearly $2.1 billion, ranking 18th out of 137 countries and territories investing in Vietnam

Most of the German projects focus on processing and manufacturing industries; electricity, gas production and distribution; wholesale, retail in big cities like HCM City, Ninh Thuan, Dong Nai, Hanoi, Thanh Hoa, Quang Nam.

There are about 300 German businesses operating in Vietnam, including a number of multinational corporations, such as Siemens, B. Braun, Messer, Mercedes-Benz, Bilfinger and Bosch.

 

Vietnam now has 30 valid investment projects in Germany with a total investment capital of $120.6 million. Vietnamese businesses invest in Germany in the fields of finance and banking, wholesale and retail, cars, motorbikes, catering and accommodation services, real estate, informatics, and commerce.

In addition to direct investment, Germany is one of the countries that grant Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Vietnam with a large number and high frequency. Since 1990, Germany has provided about $2 billion of ODA to projects in Vietnam through technical and financial co-operation.

The German Government has committed to supporting Vietnam through a number of other co-operation programmes, such as non-refundable loans from the Energy and Climate Fund (EKF), the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and development loans under the Initiative for Climate and Environmental Protection (IKLU).

Effective co-operation in various sectors

Not just in the economic sector, Germany is also one of the most important partners of Vietnam in vocational training.

The European country has assisted the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to develop a national vocational training strategy, draft the Law on Vocational Training, and set up models of vocational schools in some localities following the very successful German model.

Germany is also considered one of the most important markets for Vietnamese tourism with the number of visitors increasing steadily each year. The number of German tourists to Vietnam reached 199,000 in 2017 and approximately 214,000 people in 2018.

From July 1, 2015, Vietnam piloted visa exemption for German citizens for a period of 15 days.

In cultural co-operation, in 1997, Germany established the German Cultural Centre, also known as the Goethe Institute in Hanoi where German cultural introduction and Germany teaching activities are regularly organised.

Vietnam and Germany enjoy fruitful co-operation for 45 years
Library of the Goethe Institute in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of the institute

In education and training, about 300 Vietnamese postgraduates are doing research in Germany under the scholarship programme.

About 4,600 Vietnamese students are studying at German universities.

The two countries established Vietnam-Germany University in September 2008 in HCM City which operates under the model of German University, with the support from Hessen State and the German Academic Exchange Service DAAD.

The relationship between the two countries has also been fostered in science, technology, defence and exchanges between localities.

The Vietnamese community in Germany currently has 176,000 people, of which 20 per cent has German citizenship. In general, expatriates in Germany have a relatively stable life, mostly earning from paid jobs or small businesses.

The Vietnamese people in Germany have formed community groups and associations such as the Association of Vietnamese Compatriots, the poetry-literature club and the charity society.

Several German states have started introducing the Vietnamese language in the general curriculum. VNS

Vietnam, Germany mark 44th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Vietnam, Germany mark 44th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Vietnam and Germany set up diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in October 2011. Germany has become Vietnam’s top trade partner in the EU.

2020 important year for Vietnam-Germany ties

2020 important year for Vietnam-Germany ties

The year 2020 will mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties, adding fresh impetus to economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam a responsible UN member
Vietnam a responsible UN member
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
PM sends message to high-level meeting to commemorate UN’s 75th anniversary
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee
POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Three scenarios for US-China competition
Three scenarios for US-China competition
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
Science and Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh appointed Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
Former Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung’s family asks to apply for bail
POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
Former HCMC vice chairman receives eight-year jail term
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
Joint Note Verbale of France, UK, Germany and the legal war in the East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany has submitted a joint note verbale expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
Vietnam proves its active role in UN: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
Programme upholds ties between Vietnamese coast guards and fishermen
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
National Assembly to open 10th session in late October
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
US Chargé d'Affaires lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
ASEAN prioritises human resource development, putting people at its core
POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
Three European powers reject China’s East Sea claims
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

Four years since the East Sea ruling
Four years since the East Sea ruling
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
Overlaps and contradictions in legal documents impacts system of laws: minister
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

The current legal system remains cumbersome and complicated with a large number of sub-legal documents. Some are overlapping and contradictory, affecting the feasibility and stability of the legal system, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long has said.

RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
RoK’s foreign minister proposes more commercial flights be resumed with VN
POLITICSicon  19/09/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on September 18 proposed pushing ahead with the resumption of visits by leaders of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea and effectively maintaining dialogues in flexible forms.

Many high-ranking officials promoted
Many high-ranking officials promoted
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

A number of ministries have appointed new deputy ministers.

Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
Disputes at sea and on land must be restrained, and force must not be used
POLITICSicon  18/09/2020 

Military officers from ASEAN member states exchanged views on issues regarding regional security and measures to enhance results-oriented cooperation between the operations departments of armies in the region, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 