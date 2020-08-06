Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/08/2020 11:38:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue

06/08/2020    10:22 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM, attended the 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue, which was held via video conference on August 5

Vietnam attends 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM

to discuss cooperation orientations between the two sides in the coming time and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

David Stilwell, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said the US always attaches great importance to relations with ASEAN and supports the bloc’s central role in the regional architecture. The US also highly evaluated Vietnam’s role as ASEAN Chair 2020 in coordinating and leading ASEAN to overcome difficulties and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides agreed to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership and cooperation in the coming time, as well as implementing effectively current cooperation programmes and initiatives such as ASEAN-US Trade and Investment Framework, ASEAN-US Connect Initiative, ASEAN-US Smart Cities Partnership, and Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative.

ASEAN agreed to strengthen coordination with the US to implement the ASEAN-US action plan for 2016-2020 and soon adopt the bilateral cooperation action plan for 2021-2025.

The two sides pledged to actively work together to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic, especially enhancing preparedness to cope with new waves of infections, supporting each other to minimise the impact of the disease, maintaining regional and global supply chains, and promoting sustainable recovery.

The US announced that it has provided about 87 million USD for ASEAN countries to cope with the pandemic, and affirmed its continued assistance to the regional countries to improve their capacity to respond to diseases, with the priority given to the implementation of the ASEAN-US Health Futures Initiative, training health experts and building pandemic control mechanisms.

ASEAN welcomed the US’s timely financial assistance in curbing the pandemic and called on the US to actively support and contribute to ASEAN's initiatives on the COVID-19 Response Fund and Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies.

The US applauded ASEAN's efforts to promote its role in stepping up cooperation, dialogue and trust building in the region, as well as advocated the bloc's endeavours to implement fully and strictly the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and build an effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, ASEAN has upheld its “Cohesive and Responsive” spirit and promoted solidarity, unity and efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges.

 

The Vietnamese official highly appreciated the US's timely assistance to ASEAN in coping with the epidemic right from the beginning of the outbreak.

He proposed the US continue supporting ASEAN to improve its capacity to cope with, reduce the impact of the disease, and promote sustainable economic recovery.

ASEAN welcomed and was willing to create optimal conditions for US businesses and investors to operate in the region, Dung affirmed.

He applauded the US proposal on building the Mekong-US Partnership, supporting the promotion and harmonisation of subregional development efforts, including the Mekong subregion in the overall development of ASEAN.

The Deputy Minister shared the views of other countries that in the current context, countries need to promote dialogues, build trust and hold responsible for building the East Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation.

He reiterated ASEAN's stance at the 36th ASEAN Summit on ensuring peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of aviation and navigation in the East Sea. The related parties should refrain from taking actions that complicate the situation and not carry out militarisation activities, Dung said.

Any disputes should be resolved via peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, while continuing to implement fully and effectively the DOC and soon resuming negotiations to complete an effective COC, contributing to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the East Sea, he added.

The official also announced plans to hold ministerial meetings and summits between ASEAN and the US as part of Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020.

Founded in 1967, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) groups 10 member countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
Vietnam People's Navy grows strong
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on August 4 to discuss promoting bilateral ties as well as cooperation at regional and global forums.

Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
PM assigns ministry to decide on organisation of national high school graduation exams
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to decide on the organisation of the national high school graduation examinations as regulated in the Law on Education, at a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
US online magazine lauds Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  04/08/2020 

US online magazine Foreign Policy has published an article looking into Vietnam’s leadership progress in ASEAN.

Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
Vietnam an invaluable member of ASEAN: Filipino diplomat
POLITICSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam News Agency talks to Noel Servigon, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Philippines to ASEAN, about Vietnam's role in the bloc to mark the 25th anniversary (July 28) of the country’s entry.

PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  02/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective
POLITICSicon  01/08/2020 

The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
Vietnam most important ASEAN partner to South Korea: official
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Lee Hyuk, General Secretary of the ASEAN-Korea Center, talks to Vietnam News Agency on Vietnam’s position in ASEAN and relations with the RoK, on the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea has no basis under international law.

Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
AIPA steps up parliarmentary cooperation in education, culture
POLITICSicon  31/07/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliarmentary Assembly (AIPA) for 2019-2020, the Vietnamese National Assembly hosted a virtual conference

Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.

Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
Top legislators of Vietnam, New Zealand hold online talks
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held online talks on July 29 with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Travor Mallard.

Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
Vietnam calls on international community to help Syria cope with COVID-19
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Vietnam on July 29 called on the international community to support Syria to ensure food security and enhance COVID-19 response capacity.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 