Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting

20/10/2020    10:38 GMT+7

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting hinh anh 1

Vietnam attends the ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting  (Photo: VNA)

At the virtual meeting, participants highly valued the practical cooperation in all areas over the past time, and acknowledged positive results in implementing the Programme of Action (PoA) between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the 2016-2020 period.

Representatives from ASEAN member countries appreciated RoK's effective cooperation and support for the bloc for many years through the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Fund (AKCF), as well as the country’s active contributions to the bloc in narrowing the development gap, developing human resources, training in information technology, and in the fields of health care, environmental protection, forest management, and disaster relief, especially in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants highlighted the role played by the ASEAN-Korea Centre and the ASEAN Cultural House in recent years, saying that they serve as a bridge to promote investment and trade cooperation and cultural and tourism exchange between ASEAN member countries and the RoK.

They also emphasised the RoK's effective support for bilateral cooperation programmes and projects through the ASEAN-RoK Economic Cooperation (AKEC) Fund.

 

The Korean side affirmed its support for multilateral cooperation, saying that it attaches importance to the relations with ASEAN and supports the group to promote its central role in the regional cooperation and integration.

It also committed to actively participating in and contributing to ASEAN's key regional cooperation mechanisms and forums such as ASEAN 1, APT, EAS, ARF and ADMM , while wishing to expand its cooperation with the group in implementing the ASEAN Perspectives Document on the Indo-Pacific.

The country proposed to soon establish an ASEAN-Korea travel corridor to facilitate investors in the region, and pledged to continue its supports for ASEAN in the bloc’s efforts to mitigate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides asserted their commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-RoK strategic partnership and effectively implementing the Joint Declaration of senior leaders, including the joint vision statement for peace, prosperity and partnership.

They agreed to work closely in implementing the PoA for the 2021-2025 period, with priority given to activities and projects to support ASEAN to successfully implement its goals of community building./.VNA

 
 

.
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets
HCM City adjusts down several development targets
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

