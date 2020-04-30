Vietnam attends ASEAN-US health ministers' meeting

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on April 30 joined health officials of other ASEAN member nations and the US in the ASEAN-US Health Ministers Meeting via video conference.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the conference

In his speech, Long shared Vietnam’s experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the leadership role of the entire political system, and the Government’s drastic direction with a strategy “proactive prevention - early detection - quarantine and treatment”.

Vietnam has well controlled the pandemic thanks to the participation of authorities at all levels and mobilization of all resources on the spot, he said.

Long spoke highly of the US's cooperation with and support to ASEAN member states through the sharing of information, disease response strategies, research on vaccine and medicine for COVID-19 patient treatment, and building a regional disease control model.

Participants updated information about the disease, and measures and activities the countries have been implementing to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also proposed medical cooperation plans in general and coordination in the fight against the pandemic in particular./.VNA