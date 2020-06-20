Vietnam attends GICHD’s executive council meeting

The executive council of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) recently convened its 45th meeting in the form of teleconference in Geneva.

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The meeting reviewed GICHD projects in 2019 that targeted nearly 50 countries, and introduced some initiatives of online training on issues regarding the settlement of consequences of unexploded ordnance (UXOs) left over from wartime.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, thanked GICHD President Barbara Hearings and the council members for their consensus to elect her to the council membership.

She said the GICHD has played an active role in mine clearing, especially in managing information, putting forth standards, enhancing national capacity and mitigating risks caused by war-left UXOs to the community.

The ambassador expressed her delight at the outcomes of activities and projects of the GICHD in 2019, including two cooperation projects with Vietnamese competent agencies, especially the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC).

As one of the countries severely affected by war-left UXOs, Vietnam attaches importance to efforts to deal with their consequences through intensifying the national legal system, and cooperation with international organisations and partners in this regard, including the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) and the GICHD.

Mai pledged to work together with the council members to promote collaboration between Vietnamese agencies and the GICHD in the time ahead, focusing on implementing the existing projects and seeking new ones.

Established in 1998, the GICHD aims to support international efforts in mitigating risks of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance left over from wartime to the community./.VNA