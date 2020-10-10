Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN, represented Vietnam to attend the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on October 9 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s theme of the event was “Bandung + 65: More Relevant, United and Effective NAM against Emerging Global Challenges, including COVID-19.”

Vietnam, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and ASEAN Chair this year, reiterated that top priority must be placed on preventing conflicts and peacefully settling international disputes and global challenges for a world of peace, security and sustainable development.

In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Quy urged the NAM to continue to play a key role in promoting respect for law and democratisation of international relations; opposing power-based politics and working for the lifting of unilateral sanctions.

He said the NAM should further strengthen coordination of stances at the UN and other international organisations to guarantee the equal, substantive and democratic participation of all members, especially in formulating strategies, programmes and international mechanisms relating to sustainable development.

To overcome challenges caused by COVID-19, all members should take effective measures to stimulate demand, prevent protectionism, restructure economy and provide adequate resources for efforts to respond to the crisis and realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he noted.

The ambassador added that the NAM also needs to strengthen unity and uphold Bandung principles, notably respect for each other’s sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, no use or threat to use force in international relations and settlement of disputes via peaceful means.

Participants of the NAM’s Ministerial Meeting adopted a Political Declaration reiterating the goals and principles of the Bandung Conference, along with a Special Declaration extending support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the principled position of NAM./.VNA