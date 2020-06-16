Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/06/2020 11:37:49 (GMT +7)
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council's 43rd session

 
 
16/06/2020    11:33 GMT+7

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session hinh anh 1

At the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Mai is Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva.

The event, chaired by President of the Council - Austrian Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, was joined by representatives of 47 member countries, more than 100 observation countries, international and non-governmental organizations based in Geneva.

Participates focused their discussions on mechanisms and committees of UN human rights treaties, Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism on human rights, the situation of human rights in Palestine and occupied Arab territories, Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action on human rights, anti-racial discrimination and xenophobia, and technical assistance and capacity building in the field of human rights.

 

The session will consider the adoption of about 40 draft resolutions and decisions on human rights issues related to some countries such as Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Myanmar, Syria, South Sudan, Nicaragua, Palestine and Libya.

After the closing ceremony of the session on June 19, the UN Human Rights Council will continue to consult on the time and method of organising the 44th session, which was slated for June but has been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on new measures of Switzerland to respond to the pandemic and the consensus of other countries, the 44th session is expected to be held in July. VNA

 
 

