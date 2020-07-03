Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/07/2020 11:05:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security

03/07/2020    11:02 GMT+7

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung attended the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security on July 2, during which he said that intensifying international solidarity and multilateralism is a solution to current challenges.

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security hinh anh 1

A woman wears face mask to prevent coronavirus in Moscow 

Dung emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic recovery.

Multilateral organisations, especially the UN with its central role, can play a key part in coordinating pandemic prevention and control efforts, he stressed.

He called on all parties involved in conflicts to follow UN Secretary-General António Guterres' appeal for a global ceasefire amid the pandemic, while suggesting the UN Security Council to take stronger actions to ease tensions, build trust and boost reconciliation and dialogue to seek long-term solutions to conflicts.

 

The diplomat affirmed that Vietnam supports the UN chief’s call for easing sanctions which affect COVID-19 response efforts and hopes that the council and its member states take proper measures to facilitate humanitarian aid for sanctioned countries for the interests of their citizens.

He also told participants that Vietnam has taken early actions to prevent negative impact of the pandemic by mobilising the engagement of the entire political system.

At the video conference, Guterres said that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to profoundly affect peace and security across the globe, and makes many countries postpone their elections, intensifies tensions and violence in many countries, worsens the risks of bioterrorist attacks, and causes negative impact on people around the world, especially vulnerable groups such as women, children and refugees./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), 

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa: FM spokesperson
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa: FM spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

China’s military drills on Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago have violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago and run counter to the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), 

Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Given the complicated political-security and socio-economic situation in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has made a lot of contributions as a non-permanent member of the United National Security Council (UNSC), 

Major legal policies come into effect this month
Major legal policies come into effect this month
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

People with an income of at least VNĐ11 million (US$476) per month will have to pay personal income tax as of Wednesday (July 1), increasing from the previous level of VNĐ9 million ($389).

Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term

Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Russian embassy in Vietnam opened its door on Wednesday from 8am to 8pm to welcome Russian nationals coming to vote on proposed amendments to the Consitution, the same day with voting day in Russia.

PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.

Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum
Vietnam prioritises defence-security cooperation in ASEAN Regional Forum
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

As Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam attaches great importance and gives top priority to defence-security cooperation channels in the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), 

Public services on national portal reach 725
Public services on national portal reach 725
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

Six more public services are now available on the National Public Service Portal, raising the total number to 725.

Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

War veterans from Vietnam and the US get together on Ham Rong Bridge, northern Thanh Hoa province in celebration of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
Conference for regional, international defence officials held in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on Tuesday.

New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed
New Joint Commission on Vietnam-Italy Economic Cooperation formed
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation have signed an agreement to establish a new Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19
ASEAN, Australian ministers hold special online meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

Foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries and Australia agreed to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 control and vaccine development at a teleconferenced special meeting on June 30.

Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched
Logo contest marking Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties launched
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Embassy of Indonesia in Vietnam and the Embassy of Vietnam in Indonesia on June 30 launched together a logo competition to celebrate the 65th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (December 30).

ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held video conference
ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group held video conference
POLITICSicon  01/07/2020 

The Ministry of National Defence held a video conference of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG) in Hanoi on June 30.

Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid the complexities of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020,

EU sees ASEAN as indispensable partner in green agenda
EU sees ASEAN as indispensable partner in green agenda
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans talks to on the outcomes of the 36th ASEAN Summit which was hosted online by Vietnam last Friday.

AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 'safe' countries
POLITICSicon  30/06/2020 

Australia, Canada and Japan are currently on the safe list, but the US, China and Brazil are not.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 