Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan

04/09/2020    11:45 GMT+7

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan hinh anh 1

Taliban prisoners released 

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, stressed the significance of the implementation of the UNSC’s Resolution No. 2513 on Afghan peace process, especially the early start of peace talks.

The ambassador expressed his concern over attacks by the Taliban and other terrorist organisations, particularly the attacks on women, children and those involved in the peace process.

He called for efforts to improve security, promote reconstruction, eliminate poverty, handle food insecurity, and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Anh also lauded the Afghan government’s efforts in promoting gender equality at all-level authorities, and expressed his hope that women will play a more active role in the peace process.

Regional countries and organisations have significantly contributed to peace and development in Afghanistan, he said, reiterating Vietnam’s support for the UNAMA and the need for the UNSC to extend the mission of the UNAMA at this time.

 

The situation in Afghanistan has continued to develop complicatedly over the past time despite the peace agreement reached by the US and the Taliban on February 29.

According to the UNAMA, the conflict in Afghanistan is among the bloodiest in the world at present, with more than 10,000 civilians killed or injured in 2019. The number reached 3,500 in the first six months of this year.

As of September 2, Afghanistan had recorded more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,400 deaths.

Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UNAMA, briefed the meeting on the progress in preparations for the peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban.

She, however, warned of challenges during the negotiations, expressing her hope that an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire will top the agenda of the talks, set to take place in Doha, Qatar in the coming days.

Lyons also called on the Taliban to ensure women’s engagement during the negotiations./.VNA

 
 

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

After the announcement of a vote at the UN Security Council was released, the ambassador of a great power forwarded to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Luong Minh a note that said: thank you for a very beautiful decision.

Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The traditional cultural values of Vietnamese people are spread widely, winning the hearts of many people around the world. This is the "soft" index that contributes to building Vietnam’s image, prestige, and position in the world arena.

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting
Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The Vietnam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, 

New policies take effect in September
New policies take effect in September
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
Vietnam works to promote role of AIPA
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

The National Assembly of Vietnam, as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2020, has taken initiative in organising activities of AIPA in suitable forms, despite the complexity of COVID-19.

Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
Top leader urges further targets ahead of National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the upcoming 13th National Party Congress to look ahead to the middle of the 21st century, with targets to turn Vietnam into a socialist-oriented developed country

