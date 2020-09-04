Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan

Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Taliban prisoners released

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, stressed the significance of the implementation of the UNSC’s Resolution No. 2513 on Afghan peace process, especially the early start of peace talks.

The ambassador expressed his concern over attacks by the Taliban and other terrorist organisations, particularly the attacks on women, children and those involved in the peace process.

He called for efforts to improve security, promote reconstruction, eliminate poverty, handle food insecurity, and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Anh also lauded the Afghan government’s efforts in promoting gender equality at all-level authorities, and expressed his hope that women will play a more active role in the peace process.

Regional countries and organisations have significantly contributed to peace and development in Afghanistan, he said, reiterating Vietnam’s support for the UNAMA and the need for the UNSC to extend the mission of the UNAMA at this time.

The situation in Afghanistan has continued to develop complicatedly over the past time despite the peace agreement reached by the US and the Taliban on February 29.

According to the UNAMA, the conflict in Afghanistan is among the bloodiest in the world at present, with more than 10,000 civilians killed or injured in 2019. The number reached 3,500 in the first six months of this year.

As of September 2, Afghanistan had recorded more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 1,400 deaths.

Deborah Lyons, the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UNAMA, briefed the meeting on the progress in preparations for the peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban.

She, however, warned of challenges during the negotiations, expressing her hope that an agreement on humanitarian ceasefire will top the agenda of the talks, set to take place in Doha, Qatar in the coming days.

Lyons also called on the Taliban to ensure women’s engagement during the negotiations./.VNA