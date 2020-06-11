Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

In North Darfur, Sudan

Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnam Mission to the UN, also welcomed efforts of the Sudanese transitional government in promoting peace, security and development in the African country.

Hailing the establishment of the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Anh said the UNITAMS should operate based on respect of independence, sovereignty and territorial integration of Sudan, as well as work closely with the transitional government.

He also highlighted the UNITAMS’s top responsibility for ensuring international humanitarian law compliance, preventing and punishing serious crimes in the country, and hoped that the Sudanese Government will take suitable measures to deal with the issue.

UNSC member states lauded positive developments in Sudan and Darfur region in particular over the past time. They expressed their hope that peace talks between the transitional government and armed forces in Darfur will reach specific results.

The ambassador and head of the Sudan Mission to the UN stressed that the transitional government will cooperate actively with the UNITAMS and the UN – African Union Mission in Darfur.

The UNITAMS was founded on June 4, 2020, in accordance with the UNSC’s Resolution 2524 for a duration of 12 months. The political mission is tasked with supporting Sudan’s transitional period, State governance, peace process and pooling resources for economic development and humanitarian assistance./.VNA