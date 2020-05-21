Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:17:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela

 
 
22/05/2020    11:37 GMT+7

Vietnam opposes any threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty of all states and interference in their internal affairs, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN told a UNSC teleconference on May 20.

Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela hinh anh 1

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN. 

Such actions run counter to the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told the meeting, requested by Russia, to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

Rosemary A. DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, noted that the Venezuelan Government sent a letter to the UNSC on May 13 stating that “armed groups of mercenaries and terrorists” organised by the US and Colombia illegally entered the country on May 3 and 4.

The US and Colombia have both denied these allegations of involvement, she said.

 

Ambassador Quy urged parties concerned to exercise restraint and not use force or threaten to use force, to avoid escalating tensions and causing instability.

He expressed support for the efforts of Venezuela’s constitutional government and stakeholders in promoting dialogue and seeking long-term solutions via peaceful means, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Venezuela’s people must resolve their own problems through solutions based on respect for the country’s Constitution and the people’s will, he said.

He further noted that in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, priority should be given to constructive cooperation and humanitarian assistance to curb the spread of the virus in the Latin American country./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defence and former Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a case of violations of naval land management regulations.

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Foreign media have highlighted the morality and intelligence of Vietnamese late leader Ho Chi Minh as well as his invaluable ideas, on the occasion of his 130th birthday on May 19.

Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.

First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) started its 9th session in Hanoi on May 20 in the form of a teleconference.

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) is significant to Vietnam in political, economic, social and legal spheres, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said on May 20.

After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 reported on the anti-COVID-19 work and key solutions for socio-economic recovery and development, calling for joint concerted efforts and high resolve to weather difficulties and perform tasks as best as possible.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

National Assembly commences ninth session
National Assembly commences ninth session
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held in the form of video conference on May 18-19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 19 talked on the phone with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio to discuss measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam has called for special attention to responding to the COVID-19 epidemic which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria, at a regular monthly meeting of the UN Security Council.

More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The Government wants the business community to provide feedback and input to help improve the National Public Service Portal, heard a conference held by the PM’s Council on Administrative Reform and the WB in Hanoi on May 19.

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

A Navy Court Martial on Monday opened the first instance hearing regarding the mismanagement of defence land in HCM City’s District 1 in which former deputy defence minister Nguyen Van Hien, other Navy officials and company leaders are accused.

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam’s modern diplomacy, left the diplomatic sector a valuable heritage, namely unique thoughts on diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in an article

National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

A ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2020) was held on Monday by the Hanoi Party Committee and Government. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  20/05/2020 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 