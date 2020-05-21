Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela

Vietnam opposes any threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty of all states and interference in their internal affairs, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN told a UNSC teleconference on May 20.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.

Such actions run counter to the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, told the meeting, requested by Russia, to discuss the situation in Venezuela.

Rosemary A. DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, noted that the Venezuelan Government sent a letter to the UNSC on May 13 stating that “armed groups of mercenaries and terrorists” organised by the US and Colombia illegally entered the country on May 3 and 4.

The US and Colombia have both denied these allegations of involvement, she said.

Ambassador Quy urged parties concerned to exercise restraint and not use force or threaten to use force, to avoid escalating tensions and causing instability.

He expressed support for the efforts of Venezuela’s constitutional government and stakeholders in promoting dialogue and seeking long-term solutions via peaceful means, in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Venezuela’s people must resolve their own problems through solutions based on respect for the country’s Constitution and the people’s will, he said.

He further noted that in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, priority should be given to constructive cooperation and humanitarian assistance to curb the spread of the virus in the Latin American country./.VNA