01/10/2020 14:10:24 (GMT +7)
Vietnam backs UN, AU efforts to ensure peace in Africa

01/10/2020    14:07 GMT+7

Vietnam supports joint efforts by the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) to promote peace in Africa, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has said.

Speaking at the annual consultation between the UN Security Council (UNSC) and the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) on September 30, Anh also affirmed Vietnam supports Mali's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and acknowledges that stakeholders in Mali has reached an agreement to establish a transitional government.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring security and safety for people of Mali and continuing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on the transitional government and relevant parties to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust towards promoting national concord and making a peaceful and stable transition. 

The ambassador urged relevant parties to comply with international humanitarian law and protect the rights of women and children, highlighting the importance of women’s participation in all stages of the political process in Mali. 

He also highly valued the cooperation between UNSC and AUPSC in preventing and dealing with the conflicts in Africa in general and in Mali in particular.

Rosemary Di Carlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, highlighted cooperation achievements between UNSC and AUPSC in the context of COVID-19 outbreak, especially their joint contributions to the peace processes in Mali, Madagascar, Sudan and South Sudan, and to promoting the participation of women and young people in peace processes.

She expressed her hope for stable situations in Mali, Sahel and Somalia, and praised AUPSC’s response to the UN Secretary-General’s call for a global ceasefire to focus on fighting COVID-19. 

 

Meanwhile, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui affirmed that AUPSC will continue to work closely with UNSC, and reiterated the call by AU member countries on facilitating the involvement of African countries in UNSC in building the council’s documents on Africa.

A joint statement was adopted at the consultation, spotlighting the role by AU in preventing, managing and solving conflicts, and in promoting reconstruction and development in Africa; and reaffirming the importance of strengthening the cooperation between UNSC and AUPSC on peace and security issues in Africa.

It also stressed the need to enhance the coordination in implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the AU Agenda to 2063, and the UNSC's Resolution 2457 on supporting the initiative “Silencing the Guns in Africa”.

The annual consultation between the UNSC and the AUPSC was established in 2007 to enhance bilateral cooperation in peace and security in Africa. This was the first time the consultation was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  VNS

VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations, has called on the government of Central Africa and relevant parties to fully implement the Peace Agreement.

 
 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany have been developing constantly in multiple fields, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told the media on September 30.

Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnam has called on Israel to cease the expansion of settlement areas and fulfill its duties in line with international law.

Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.

Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.

PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.

10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung Wha co-chaired the 10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on September 28.

Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to open four new diplomatic representative offices abroad in the fiscal year 2021, including a consulate general in Vietnam’s Da Nang, according to the daily newspaper Yomiuri.

Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, 

Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

The Communist Party of Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of resolutely and patiently defending national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and maintaining a peaceful environment to ensure national sustainable development.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
POLITICSicon  26/09/2020 

The UN must serve as the “incubator” for multilateral cooperation initiatives for peace, development and prosperity, stated Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

. Latest news

