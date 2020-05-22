Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace

 
 
22/05/2020    11:09 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on May 21 chaired the first online informal meeting between ambassadors of the 10 non-permanent member countries

of the United Nations Security Council (E10) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace hinh anh 1

A meeting of the UN Security Council in New York 

The ambassadors and Guterres exchanged views on matters regarding the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC), covering the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guterres said the UN and its Peacekeeping Operations (PKO) have shifted priorities towards helping countries cope with the pandemic, with specific activities.

Many countries and parties have responded to his call for global unconditional ceasefire, he said, adding that, however, some conflicts still develop complicatedly.

 

He highlighted the E10’s significant role in pushing ahead with specific measures in order to maintain international peace and security, and cited pragmatic and diverse initiatives proposed by the countries when they hold the UNSC monthly presidency.

The countries lauded efforts of the UN Secretariat and Guterres to help countries cope with the pandemic.

The ambassadors said many of the UN Chief’s proposals and initiatives are practical, contributing to coordinating international cooperation, improving public awareness of pandemic impacts, and mobilising resources, especially for the areas hardest hit by the epidemic, thus supporting millions of people who are experiencing the humanitarian crisis.

For his part, Quy affirmed that Vietnam, together with the E10 and other UNSC member countries will back the UN Secretary General’s efforts to maintain international peace and security, cope with the pandemic and promote sustainable development.

Vietnam is holding the position as coordinator of the E10 in May./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam called on all involved parties in Somalia to promote dialogues and create conditions for people and political parties to participate in direct one-person one-vote elections, a Vietnamese diplomat told a UNSC teleconference yesterday.

Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam opposes any threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty of all states and interference in their internal affairs, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN told a UNSC teleconference on May 20.

Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defence and former Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a case of violations of naval land management regulations.

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Foreign media have highlighted the morality and intelligence of Vietnamese late leader Ho Chi Minh as well as his invaluable ideas, on the occasion of his 130th birthday on May 19.

Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.

First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) started its 9th session in Hanoi on May 20 in the form of a teleconference.

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) is significant to Vietnam in political, economic, social and legal spheres, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said on May 20.

After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 reported on the anti-COVID-19 work and key solutions for socio-economic recovery and development, calling for joint concerted efforts and high resolve to weather difficulties and perform tasks as best as possible.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

National Assembly commences ninth session
National Assembly commences ninth session
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held in the form of video conference on May 18-19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 19 talked on the phone with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio to discuss measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam has called for special attention to responding to the COVID-19 epidemic which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria, at a regular monthly meeting of the UN Security Council.

More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The Government wants the business community to provide feedback and input to help improve the National Public Service Portal, heard a conference held by the PM’s Council on Administrative Reform and the WB in Hanoi on May 19.

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

A Navy Court Martial on Monday opened the first instance hearing regarding the mismanagement of defence land in HCM City’s District 1 in which former deputy defence minister Nguyen Van Hien, other Navy officials and company leaders are accused.

