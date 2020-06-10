Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
11/06/2020 10:47:45 (GMT +7)
Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes

 
 
11/06/2020    10:45 GMT+7

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation 

and exert efforts to open trade routes via international commercial flights and sea routes right after the pandemic is placed under control.

Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes hinh anh 1

Minister of Industry and Trade  Tran Tuan Anh (Photo: VNA)

They made the pledge during phone talks, initiated by the Brunei side, on economic cooperation as Vietnam is currently the Chair of ASEAN 2020.

The Vietnamese minister thanked Brunei for the country’s support to Vietnam in performing the important role, voicing his hope that further support will help maintain and reinforce the supply chain and trade, paving the way for the economy to recover in post-pandemic period and thereby turning ASEAN into an attractive investment destination in the future.

The Vietnamese Government is considering projects to link countries, trade and tourism routes among safe countries which record no new COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days, he noted.

 

The Brunei minister congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the Special ASEAN Plus Three Economic Ministers (AEM+3) on June 4.

He also spoke highly of and hoped for the prompt implementation of the Hanoi Plan of Action to bolster ASEAN economic cooperation and supply chain connectivity amid COVID-19, in an attempt to foster economic recovery after the pandemic.

The Brunei minister also wanted to strengthen collaboration with Vietnam to prepare for the transition of the ASEAN Chairmanship in the next year.

He also suggested the establishment of a technical exchange channel to regularly discuss matters of the transition, which Anh agreed and said Vietnam stands ready to share experience and support Brunei in the period and when the country becomes the ASEAN Chair./.VNA

 
 

Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The president said the bases named for rebel generals "have become part of a Great American heritage".

Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

When I returned to Vietnam last year, decades after my first posting here in 1993, I was amazed at how far and how fast a country could develop over a 25-year period, and how much had changed.

Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti shared his comment on the effects of the EVFTA and EVIPA on the EU-Vietnam economics relations.

ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The International Labour Organisation has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), 

Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), 

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The "martyrdom" of George Floyd will spark changes in policing, says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, minister and head of the Government Office, Mai Tien Dung, said at a recent meeting

VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

Coronavirus: US-China virus row flares with senator's comments
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Rick Scott tells the BBC, without evidence, China is trying to "slow down" vaccine development in the West.

Trump 'drifted away' from constitution, says ex-military chief Colin Powell
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Former US military chief condemns the president's threat to use the army to quell unrest in US cities.

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

