Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 11:23:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty

27/08/2020    11:20 GMT+7

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

affirming that dialogue, national solidarity and concord are key factors to the country’s stability.

Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty hinh anh 1

Taking samples for SARS-CoV-1 testing in Iraq (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Addressing an online meeting on the current situation in Iraq held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 26, the representative applauded the positive progress in Iraq in recent times, especially the establishment of a new government and the Middle Eastern country’s commitments to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing corruption, providing basic services, reforming its economy, and strengthening state institutions.

The official also expressed concern about the development of COVID-19 pandemic and humanitarian activities in Iraq as millions of people are facing poverty, and urged the international community to continue implementing commitments to assist Iraq.

 

According to Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the new government in Iraq has made efforts to fulfill its commitment to responding to the COVID-19 crisis, recovering the economy and setting out a plan to hold elections on June 6, 2021.

UNAMI and other UN organisations have supported the Iraqi government and people to cope with difficulties facing the country, she said.

Representatives from UNSC member nations expressed their support for the Iraqi government to implement reform measures to meet legitimate aspirations of its people, while showing their concern about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and problems facing Iraq, including terrorism and the threat from the self-claimed Islamic State (IS).

They called on the international community to support Iraq in the current context, as well as efforts of UNAMI and UN organisations to assist the country./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 

Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team put in a strong performance during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum which is currently underway in Moscow, Russia.

Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, 

Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  23/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 21 said that the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and China will co-chair activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the land border treaty.

Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 