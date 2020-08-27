Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity;

affirming that dialogue, national solidarity and concord are key factors to the country’s stability.

Taking samples for SARS-CoV-1 testing in Iraq (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Addressing an online meeting on the current situation in Iraq held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on August 26, the representative applauded the positive progress in Iraq in recent times, especially the establishment of a new government and the Middle Eastern country’s commitments to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing corruption, providing basic services, reforming its economy, and strengthening state institutions.

The official also expressed concern about the development of COVID-19 pandemic and humanitarian activities in Iraq as millions of people are facing poverty, and urged the international community to continue implementing commitments to assist Iraq.

According to Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the new government in Iraq has made efforts to fulfill its commitment to responding to the COVID-19 crisis, recovering the economy and setting out a plan to hold elections on June 6, 2021.

UNAMI and other UN organisations have supported the Iraqi government and people to cope with difficulties facing the country, she said.

Representatives from UNSC member nations expressed their support for the Iraqi government to implement reform measures to meet legitimate aspirations of its people, while showing their concern about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and problems facing Iraq, including terrorism and the threat from the self-claimed Islamic State (IS).

They called on the international community to support Iraq in the current context, as well as efforts of UNAMI and UN organisations to assist the country./.VNA