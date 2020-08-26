Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people,

and proposed Israel remove its blockade of Gaza Strip to facilitate humanitarian activities.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on August 25 to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, including Palestine-related issues, Quy expressed his profound concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and other occupied territorial areas of Palestine, especially amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He affirmed that a just and sustainable solution to the Middle East peace process can only be achieved through peaceful negotiations and dialogues between stakeholders on the basis of international law and relevant resolutions of the UN.

The diplomat also showed the Vietnamese people’s solidarity with the Palestinian people, while affirming Vietnam's consistent stance of supporting the Palestinian people's just struggle and a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict.

According to Nickolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, UN agencies and a number of regional countries have actively acted as mediators, and called on relevant parties to refrain from actions that increase tensions in the region, and promote dialogue.

The UN agencies are working closely with the administrations of both sides to step up humanitarian aid and response to the epidemic, he said.

Representatives from other UNSC member nations praised the UN’s efforts, calling on countries and international organisations to enhance their support for humanitarian activities and efforts to prevent COVID-19 in occupied territorial areas of Palestine.

They also urged Israel and Palestine to resume negotiations on the basis of criteria recognised by the international community and relevant resolutions of the UN, towards a two-state solution./.VNA