Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has shared the concern of UNSC members over security and terrorism challenges in Syria and called for more humanitarian support for the country.

During a monthly teleconference on Syria situation held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 16, Quy urged parties concerned to respond to the ceasefire appeal by the UN Secretary General and his Special Envoy.

The Vietnamese ambassador also called on parties to maintain security stability in order to facilitate talks to seek political solutions to Syria’s issues.

He expressed concerned over socio-economic difficulties, the serious humanitarian crisis and COVID-19 impacts faced by Syrian people.

Speaking at the event, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria Geir Pedersen said up to 80 percent of Syrian people are living below the poverty line and 9.3 million people lack food. Environment and infrastructure in the African country have been also seriously hurt after nearly a decade of conflict.

He reiterated the national ceasefire appeal to facilitate the search for political solutions in accordance with the UNSC’s Resolution No.2254, and the settlement of humanitarian issues in face of new challenges arising from COVID-19, with special attention to refugees and those forced to leave their residences.

Syria entered the 10th year of instability and conflict, creating one of the most serious humanitarian crises in history with hundreds of thousands of people injured and millions of others losing homes./.VNA