Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions,

and share the burden and responsibility to ensure the success of the repatriation and reintegration process for refugees.

During an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hear a report of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on June 18, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised a holistic approach to the refugee issue, saying that preventing and settling conflicts, promoting economic development, and enhancing peace and security are sustainable solutions.

He urged parties involved to join efforts to achieve long-term ceasefires and create a favourable environment towards political solutions to conflicts.

Quy highlighted the humane significance of resolving the refugee problem, calling for promoting cooperation and dialogues among relevant countries to ensure the success of the process of repatriation and reintegration for refugees.

He applauded the Global Compact on Refugees and the Global Refugee Forum with more than 800 commitments made.

He also affirmed Vietnam's commitment and efforts to join hands with the international community in supporting the settlement of the refugee situation in the world and in implementing the Global Compact on Refugees.

Speaking at the meeting, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in 2019, there were 79.5 million refugees in the world and those were forced to flee their homes – the highest level during the past decade.

He urged countries to join hands in seeking and implementing sustainable solutions to the issue, in which he particularly emphasised the importance of building and maintaining peace, upholding political determination and commitments to the effective implementation of the Global Refugee Agreement.

Representatives from UNSC member nations stressed the need to promote a mechanism on sharing burden and responsibility to support refugees and countries that accept them. They also called for international cooperation at bilateral, regional and global levels, and comprehensive solutions to this problem./.VNA