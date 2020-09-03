Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya

Speaking at a virtual meeting hosted by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on current issues in Libya and activities of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on September 2, the Vietnamese diplomat affirmed the importance of promoting commitments at the Berlin Conference on Libya supported by the UNSC in its Resolution 2510.

He acknowledged the August 21 statements by involved parties, calling on them to end their hostilities and resume peace negotiations on the political - military - economic channels.

Quy also praised efforts made by the UN, UNSMIL, Libya's neighbours and regional organisations in promoting peace in Libya, while highlighting the importance of complying with the UNSC's weapons embargo and ending external interference.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam supports UNSMIL's activities, including the extension of UNSMIL's mandate for an additional 12 months, as well as the early appointment of a Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya.

At the meeting, Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Stephanie Williams expressed her concern about continued external support for relevant parties in Libya, economic slowdown and increasing social unrest, especially protests in the capital Tripoli since late August.

She noted recent efforts by parties in Libya, including the statements of August 21 to call for a ceasefire, and establishment of a demilitarized zone in Sirte city and moving toward the presidential and parliament elections in March 2021, stressing that the only solution to conflict in Libya is dialogue and compromise toward a comprehensive political agreement.

She urged the international community, especially countries participating in the Berlin Conference on Libya to continue to contribute to the peace process in the country.

Representatives from UNSC member countries called on parties in Libya to respect the statements of August 21, soon resume peace negotiations and reach a long-term ceasefire agreement.

They also supported the extension of UNSMIL's mandate, while emphasising the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and ensuring humanitarian access amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a Libyan representative stressed commitments and efforts of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in promoting a political solution to the conflict, condemned the opposition forces’ attacks on civilians and civil establishments, and proposed the UNSC take more concrete actions in promoting peace in Libya./.VNA