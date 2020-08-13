Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh

The official made the statement during the United Nations Security Council’s online high-level open debate on pandemics and the challenges to sustaining peace held on August 12.

In his speech, he touched upon deep impact of COVID-19 on all aspects of life that is threatening the peace progress and humanitarian work in conflicted areas across the world.

Minh highlighted the need for comprehensive solutions, stating that Vietnam welcomes the UNSC’s adoption of Resolution 2532 on COVID-19 response and on its support for the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for a global ceasefire.

He praised the role of the UN peacekeeping operations in assisting nations, adding that the involvement and coordination of the entire UN system play the key role in the realisation of the commitment to developing peace and sustainable growth.

Minh noted Vietnam and other ASEAN member states have mobilised concerted efforts from the communities to protect people’s health, the economy, and the regional peace and security from COVID-19 harm.

He affirmed Vietnam’s commitments and called for increasing international cooperation and solidarity to successfully combat the pandemic.

At the debate, participants lauded the approval of Resolution 2532, noting that the fight against COVID-19 is an opportunity for boosting international collaboration and unification within the UN./.VNA