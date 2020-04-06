Vietnam calls for security in Mali

Vietnam called for security to be ensured for the people of Mali during a videoconference held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on April 7.

A mother carries her child to a hospital in Gao, Mali.

The conference was held to discuss the situation in Mali and the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, emphasised the importance of ensuring security and safety for people, especially women and children, the Mali security forces and the UN peacekeeping force.

He welcomed the progress made by parties, particularly the efforts of the Mali government to promote the implementation of four resolutions agreed in last December and to implement the 2015 Peace Accord.

The Ambassador also highly appreciated the role of G5 Sahel, the African Union (AU), MINUSMA and France in the fight against terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel.

He called for measures to support Mali in the context of the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic./.VNA