Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:17:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria

 
 
20/05/2020    11:42 GMT+7

Vietnam has called for special attention to responding to the COVID-19 epidemic which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria, at a regular monthly meeting of the UN Security Council.

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria hinh anh 1

At the meeting 

Addressing the May 19 video meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN - Ambassador Pham Hai Anh said humanitarian access must be maintained in all areas in Syria, and a favourable security environment be ensured for humanitarian activities.

He appealed to the international community to support Syria in this difficult time, including ensuring the supply of food and medical supplies necessary for COVID-19 prevention and control.

In his report, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said the economic and humanitarian crisis in Syria is facing a great challenge by the risk of COVID-19 outbreak. Though the country has so far reported only 64 cases, the local disease prevention capacity is poor. Besides the impact from social distancing measures, the Syrian people are also facing rising inflation, with the prices of essential goods having doubled from one year ago.

Lowcock called on the international community to increase support to Syria in all possible forms.

The humanitarian crisis in Syria is the consequence of prolonged instability and conflicts during the past decade. It is estimated that more than 11 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance./.

UN Security Council discusses Libya situation

Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria
In Tripoli, Libya (Photo: Xinhua)
 



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on May 19 held an online meeting to discuss Libya and the activities of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, called on all parties concerned in Libya to observe the humanitarian truce amid the COVID-19 pandemic, respect international humanitarian law and ensure full humanitarian access.

He reaffirmed his support for comprehensive political solutions guided and led by Libyans; urged parties concerned to return to talks on political, economic and military affairs in accordance with the UNSC’s Resolution No.2510 endorsing the Conclusions of the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin; and accept the draft ceasefire agreement initiated by the UNSMIL in February.

Quy also highlighted the need to appoint a Special Representative in Libya to replace Ghassan Salamé who stepped down in early March due to health reasons.

Other participants urged parties in Libya to return to peace talks, and called for an end to external intervention and full observance of the UNSC’s weapons embargo.

Libyan representatives condemned opposition forces’ attacks targeting civilians and civil establishments, and urged the UNSC to take more concerted actions due to the worsening situation in the North African country./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
More administrative procedures to go online: Minister
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Government wants the business community to provide feedback and input to help improve the National Public Service Portal, heard a conference held by the PM’s Council on Administrative Reform and the WB in Hanoi on May 19.

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16 giờ trước 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
Former deputy defence minister on trial for land fraud
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

A Navy Court Martial on Monday opened the first instance hearing regarding the mismanagement of defence land in HCM City’s District 1 in which former deputy defence minister Nguyen Van Hien, other Navy officials and company leaders are accused.

President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam’s modern diplomacy, left the diplomatic sector a valuable heritage, namely unique thoughts on diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in an article

National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

A ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2020) was held on Monday by the Hanoi Party Committee and Government. 

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 2)
FEATUREicon  16 giờ trước 

Some questions must be answered clearly: Where and in what context did Covid-19 appear? Were the World Health Organization's (WHO) detection and warnings timely enough in preventing the pandemic outbreak?

Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20
Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

The 9th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hanoi on May 20, according to deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung.

Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
Vietnam joins 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam, on May 18 participated in the 32nd ASEAN – Australia Forum, which was held in the form of an online conference.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
Vietnam presents medical supplies to eight countries
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on May 18 presented the token of medical supplies worth 420,000 USD as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to eight countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and South Pacific.

Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Throughout the life of late President Ho Chi Minh, he devoted a lot of special affection to the People's Public Security Forces. On the occasion of the late President’s 130th birthday, Minister of Public Security General To Lam presents an article

Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
Top leader calls for joint efforts in response to natural disasters
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has called on citizens and soldiers nationwide to be united in natural disaster prevention, control and response tasks, 

ASEAN senior officials meet online
ASEAN senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) at the Deputy Foreign Ministerial level was held on Monday online with Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam ASEAN SOM, in attendance.

Preservation of President Ho’s embalmed body been mastered
Preservation of President Ho’s embalmed body been mastered
POLITICSicon  19/05/2020 

Colonel Dinh Quoc Hung, Political Commissar of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection High Command, talks about the preservation of the late President’s embalmed body.

Russian, Korean press agencies licenced to open rep offices in Vietnam
Russian, Korean press agencies licenced to open rep offices in Vietnam
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

Le Thi Thu Hang, Director of the Press - Information Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), on May 15 granted licences to foreign press agencies to establish representative offices in Vietnam.

Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19
Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

A video conference will be organised on May 19 to announce the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index 2019 and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.

Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.

Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth
Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

More candidates for the five-year leadership are young, women, and from ethnic minority groups.

Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam, as the coordinator of the E10 in May, has stressed the stance and also the commitment of the E10 on the need to enhance the transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and flexibility of the UN Security Council.

Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%
Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

A lower GDP growth target is inevitable as the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world economy, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 