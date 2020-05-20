Vietnam calls for special attention to COVID-19 response in Syria

Vietnam has called for special attention to responding to the COVID-19 epidemic which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Syria, at a regular monthly meeting of the UN Security Council.

Addressing the May 19 video meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN - Ambassador Pham Hai Anh said humanitarian access must be maintained in all areas in Syria, and a favourable security environment be ensured for humanitarian activities.

He appealed to the international community to support Syria in this difficult time, including ensuring the supply of food and medical supplies necessary for COVID-19 prevention and control.

In his report, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said the economic and humanitarian crisis in Syria is facing a great challenge by the risk of COVID-19 outbreak. Though the country has so far reported only 64 cases, the local disease prevention capacity is poor. Besides the impact from social distancing measures, the Syrian people are also facing rising inflation, with the prices of essential goods having doubled from one year ago.

Lowcock called on the international community to increase support to Syria in all possible forms.

The humanitarian crisis in Syria is the consequence of prolonged instability and conflicts during the past decade. It is estimated that more than 11 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance./.

UN Security Council discusses Libya situation

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on May 19 held an online meeting to discuss Libya and the activities of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, called on all parties concerned in Libya to observe the humanitarian truce amid the COVID-19 pandemic, respect international humanitarian law and ensure full humanitarian access.

He reaffirmed his support for comprehensive political solutions guided and led by Libyans; urged parties concerned to return to talks on political, economic and military affairs in accordance with the UNSC’s Resolution No.2510 endorsing the Conclusions of the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin; and accept the draft ceasefire agreement initiated by the UNSMIL in February.

Quy also highlighted the need to appoint a Special Representative in Libya to replace Ghassan Salamé who stepped down in early March due to health reasons.

Other participants urged parties in Libya to return to peace talks, and called for an end to external intervention and full observance of the UNSC’s weapons embargo.

Libyan representatives condemned opposition forces’ attacks targeting civilians and civil establishments, and urged the UNSC to take more concerted actions due to the worsening situation in the North African country./.VNA