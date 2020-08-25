Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism

25/08/2020    11:27 GMT+7

Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, 

said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN.

Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism hinh anh 1

Addressing the UN Security Council’s online meeting on August 24 to discuss the 11th report of the UN Secretary General on the threat posed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) to international peace and security, the ambassador committed Vietnam’s anti-terrorism policy on the basis of abiding by the UN Charter and international law.

The diplomat stressed the need for comprehensive settlement of terrorism risk and the elimination of favourable conditions for terrorists, thus promoting economic development, dealing with conflicts and building an equal and united society capable of fighting extreme violence and terrorism.

According to UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov, over the past six months, the threat from IS terrorism temporary decreased in non-conflict areas. However, in many conflict zones such as Iraq and Syria, IS tended to regroup and increase activities.

 

Voronkov said COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on recruitment and fundraising activities remains unclear, as its socioeconomic fallout could exacerbate conditions conducive to terrorism and increase the medium- to long-term threat, both within the outside and inside conflict zones.

He said that the UN Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT)’s priorities included supporting member countries to protect, repatriate, prosecute, educate and rehabilitate terrorists from Iraq and Syria, as well as support victims, fight terrorism financing and cyber criminals, and strengthen law enforcement and management of border.

Meanwhile, Michèle Coninsx, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate called on all countries to renovate anti-terrorism methods, strengthen partnership and build a comprehensive strategy on the repatriation, prosecution, education and rehabilitation of terrorists.

At the meeting, many countries also showed concerns over IS’s activities in conflict zones as well as humanitarian matters in Syria’s detention camps. They stressed the need to enhance international cooperation in anti-terrorism./.VNA

 
 

Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  23/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 21 said that the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and China will co-chair activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the land border treaty.

Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, 

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

National Reporting Platform launched
National Reporting Platform launched
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

