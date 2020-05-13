Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 18:39:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam calls on countries to continue supporting Iraq

 
 
13/05/2020    16:21 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has called on countries in and outside the region and international organisations to continue supporting Iraq.

Vietnam calls on countries to continue supporting Iraq hinh anh 1

At the event 

He made the statement during an online meeting on the Iraq situation held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 12, which saw the presence of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Quy shared UNSC member states’ joint concern about difficulties faced by Iraq, including a risk of economic recession of minus 4.7 percent forecast by the International Monetary Fund.

 

He expressed his support for measures undertaken by the new Iraqi government to address arising issues, thus meeting public demand, as well as the role of the UNAMI and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General.

Participants affirmed their respect for independence, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Iraq. They said they back the Iraqi government’s necessary reform steps to meet the legitimate aspirations of the people.

Countries called on parties concerned in Iraq to hold dialogue to deal with their differences, and urged continuing anti-terrorism efforts in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They said the international community needs to ensure support for Iraq in the current context./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s COVID-19 crisis response can increase opportunities for the country to emerge as a leader at regional and global levels
Vietnam’s COVID-19 crisis response can increase opportunities for the country to emerge as a leader at regional and global levels
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

In addition to carrying out its significant and important responsibilities as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for the 2020-21 period and as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has, so far, done remarkably well

National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers
National Assembly discusses managing citizen residency via ID numbers
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Members of the National Assembly (NA) Committee of Legal Affairs on Tuesday agreed on managing citizen residency via 12-digit personal identification numbers updated on the national online database.

Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
Quang Ngai fishermen protecting national sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  7 giờ trước 

Despite unruly actions by China in the East Sea, many Quang Ngai fishing vessels still head out to the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelagos to fish on traditional fishing grounds, asserting their sovereignty over the seas.

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has asked members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their responsibility and objectivity in addressing issues discussed at the 12th PCC plenum, especially personnel work.

ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
ASEAN countries prove effective cooperation in curbing COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

ASEAN entered 2020 with a lot of difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the initial success in curbing the spread of the disease in the region has proved effective intra-regional cooperation, 

Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
Ministry: China’s suspension of fishing in Vietnam’s waters meaningless
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on May 11 said that China’s suspension of fishing in waters within Vietnam’s sovereignty in the East Sea carries no weight whatsoever.

VN National Assembly to ratify EVFTA shortly
VN National Assembly to ratify EVFTA shortly
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be ratified by the National Assembly (NA) on May 20, the first day of the 14th NA’s ninth session, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work
Responsibility of nominators key to personnel work
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

The nomination of persons with both talents and ethics to leadership and management positions of the Party and the State is a crucial and decisive task for the country's sustainable development.

White House staff ordered to wear masks
White House staff ordered to wear masks
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

President Trump takes questions on testing after White House staff test positive for coronavirus.

IS regional leader Sheikh Khorasani 'arrested in Afghanistan'
IS regional leader Sheikh Khorasani 'arrested in Afghanistan'
POLITICSicon  12/05/2020 

Sheikh Omar Khorasani is reportedly captured with two other IS leaders in a special operation in Kabul.

Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
Party leader outlines key tasks for 12th plenum of Party Central Committee
POLITICSicon  11/05/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required members of the Party Central Committee (PCC) to uphold their sense of responsibility and objectivity

Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
Party Central Committee convenes 12th plenum
POLITICSicon  11/05/2020 

The 12th plenum of the Party Central Committee, 12th tenure, opened in Hanoi on May 11 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
PM Phuc tells Vietnam to restart the economy
POLITICSicon  10/05/2020 

An online dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the business community took place on May 9, aiming to address businesses’ concerns, boost production and restart the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/05/2020 

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
Deputy PM attends UNSC video meeting celebrating end of World War II
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on May 8 attended the United Nations Security Council’s high-level video meeting

Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s “Four Sha” claims in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  09/05/2020 

In late 2019 and early 2020 China announced its “Four-Sha” sovereignty claims over the East Sea in two diplomatic notes sent to the UN Secretary-General, 

NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
NA Standing Committee mulls two draft reports
POLITICSicon  09/05/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report on the supervision outcomes of the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 14th NA’s eighth session during its 45th session, which opened in Hanoi on May 8.

Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Lao National Assembly leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her Lao counterpart Pany Yathotou discussed the fight against COVID-19 in the two countries, 

Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral fishing ban in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said Vietnam rejects China’s unilateral decision on fishing ban in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16.

Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
Vietnam prioritises people’s lives in COVID-19 fight: int'l media
POLITICSicon  08/05/2020 

International media have continued to speak highly of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 