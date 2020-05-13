Vietnam calls on countries to continue supporting Iraq

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has called on countries in and outside the region and international organisations to continue supporting Iraq.

At the event

He made the statement during an online meeting on the Iraq situation held by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on May 12, which saw the presence of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

Quy shared UNSC member states’ joint concern about difficulties faced by Iraq, including a risk of economic recession of minus 4.7 percent forecast by the International Monetary Fund.

He expressed his support for measures undertaken by the new Iraqi government to address arising issues, thus meeting public demand, as well as the role of the UNAMI and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General.

Participants affirmed their respect for independence, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Iraq. They said they back the Iraqi government’s necessary reform steps to meet the legitimate aspirations of the people.

Countries called on parties concerned in Iraq to hold dialogue to deal with their differences, and urged continuing anti-terrorism efforts in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They said the international community needs to ensure support for Iraq in the current context./.VNA