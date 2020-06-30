Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the UN, has called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid for Syria and emphasised the necessity for a consensus on the humanitarian aid issue.

Delegates discuss at UN Security Council's regular briefing on Syrian issue (Source: VNA)

Addressing the UN Security Council regular briefing on the Syrian humanitarian situation on June 29, Ambassador Quy shared his concern with the council’s member states over the worrying situation in Syria.

He urged the Western Asian country, the UN and partners to continue stepping up cooperation to make relief goods reach hands of Syrians.

The long-term solution to the current crisis is to boost a comprehensive political measure for the Syrian issue on the basis of respecting international law and the UN Charter.

Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said that prices for food, medicine, fuel and other essentials are soaring, while the Syrian pound has lost more value in the past six months than in the first nine years of war.

Inside Syria, more than 11 million people need aid and protection, Lowcock said, adding that more and more infants and children show signs of malnutrition, as mothers say they must rely on food packages because they cannot afford shopping in regular markets.

In the statement, Mark Lowcock said that “a whole generation of children has known nothing but hardship, destruction and deprivation”.

He told participants that the UN and its partners are exerting efforts in humanitarian relief and support Syria in dealing with the COVID-9 pandemic./.VNA