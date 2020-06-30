Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/06/2020 12:02:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria

 
 
30/06/2020    10:57 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the UN, has called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid for Syria and emphasised the necessity for a consensus on the humanitarian aid issue.

Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria hinh anh 1

Delegates discuss at UN Security Council's regular briefing on Syrian issue (Source: VNA)

Addressing the UN Security Council regular briefing on the Syrian humanitarian situation on June 29, Ambassador Quy shared his concern with the council’s member states over the worrying situation in Syria.

He urged the Western Asian country, the UN and partners to continue stepping up cooperation to make relief goods reach hands of Syrians.

The long-term solution to the current crisis is to boost a comprehensive political measure for the Syrian issue on the basis of respecting international law and the UN Charter.

 

Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said that prices for food, medicine, fuel and other essentials are soaring, while the Syrian pound has lost more value in the past six months than in the first nine years of war.

Inside Syria, more than 11 million people need aid and protection, Lowcock said, adding that more and more infants and children show signs of malnutrition, as mothers say they must rely on food packages because they cannot afford shopping in regular markets.

In the statement, Mark Lowcock said that “a whole generation of children has known nothing but hardship, destruction and deprivation”.

He told participants that the UN and its partners are exerting efforts in humanitarian relief and support Syria in dealing with the COVID-9 pandemic./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
Vietnam shows proactive, responsible chairmanship of ASEAN: opinions
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

By successfully organising the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit amid complex developments of COVID-19, Vietnam has once again affirmed its proactive and responsible chairmanship of ASEAN in 2020, 

COVID-19 high on agenda at 36th ASEAN Summit: foreign media
COVID-19 high on agenda at 36th ASEAN Summit: foreign media
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

Many foreign news agencies covered the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnam on June 26, highlighting COVID-19 as one of its focuses.

EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit
EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.

UN chief 'shocked and disturbed' by video of car sex act in Israel
UN chief 'shocked and disturbed' by video of car sex act in Israel
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The United Nations says it is "shocked and deeply disturbed" by footage of an apparent sex act in one of its official cars in Israel.

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing
Vietnam sends message on 75th anniversary of UN Charter signing
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 26 cabled a message to the President of the UN Security Council on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter (June 26).

ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive And Responsive ASEAN
ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive And Responsive ASEAN
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

ASEAN leaders adopted the ASEAN Leaders' Vision Statement on A Cohensive and Responsive ASEAN at the end of the 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The following is the full text of the Chairman’s Statement of the 36th ASEAN Summit, which was held on June 26 in the form of video conference.

Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation
Hanoi Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The following is the full text of the ASEAN Plan of Action on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Cooperation and Supply Chain Connectivity in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which was adopted at the teleconferenced 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
Chairman Press Statement of ASEAN leaders' special session at 36th ASEAN Summit on Women's Empowerment in Digital Age
FEATUREicon  27/06/2020 

The ASEAN Leaders’ Special Session at the 36th ASEAN Summit on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age, held on June 26 via videoconferencing, has adopted a Chairman’s Press Statement. The following is the full text of the statement.

PM, NA Chairwoman attend ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA
PM, NA Chairwoman attend ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of AIPA
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as part of the virtual 36th ASEAN Summit on June 26.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: 36th ASEAN Summit a success
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: 36th ASEAN Summit a success
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed that the 36th ASEAN Summit which was held on June 26 via video conference was a success.

ASEAN leaders hold dialogue with ASEAN youth
ASEAN leaders hold dialogue with ASEAN youth
POLITICSicon  27/06/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the ASEAN Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Youth via a video conference on June 26 as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.

PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
PM Phuc calls for stronger ASEAN cooperation against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit offers an opportunity for the regional countries to further enhance intra-bloc cooperation to repel challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on June 26.

36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi
36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process
Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s backing for Afghan-led peace process and called for parties involved to promote the implementation of the peace process.

US House passes sweeping police reform bill
US House passes sweeping police reform bill
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The White House has threatened to veto the measure, which Senate Republicans reject as an overreach.

UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution
UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution
POLITICSicon  26/06/2020 

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

Vietnam not open to international tourists yet: PM
Vietnam not open to international tourists yet: PM
POLITICSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam will not open its borders for international tourists anytime soon to avoid a resurgence of the coronavirus, the Government leader has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 