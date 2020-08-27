Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/08/2020 15:54:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN

28/08/2020    15:45 GMT+7

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN hinh anh 1

Senior Minister Var Kimhong speaks at the ceremony at Peace Palace. Photo: Khmer Times

Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the maps to 35 Cambodian ministries and state institutions at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh on August 27, Var Kimhong considered the border topographic maps scaled at 1:25,000 as a “historic achievement” for Cambodia.

“We plan to send the topographic maps to be kept at the United Nations,” he was quoted by Khmer Times as saying, adding that the Cambodian government will negotiate with Vietnam to demarcate the remaining 16 percent of the border.

The map represented 84 percent of border demarcation work completed between the two nations which have been implemented since 2006.

Kimhong said the maps were made based on the original maps of 1:100,000 scale produced during the French colonial era.

The handover ceremony took place under the presidency of Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence.

The map is an indispensable appendix to the Vietnam-Cambodia land border demarcation protocol signed on October 5, 2019, and the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty.

 

On August 1, Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate in Vietnam’s southern province of Tay Ninh.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Le Hoai Trung, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting, while the Cambodian delegation was headed by Var Kim Hong.

The two sides examined and agreed on all 500 sets of border topographic maps, including 250 in Vietnamese-Khmer languages and 250 others in Khmer-Vietnamese languages, with signatures of the two countries’ relevant authorities. Each side keeps 250 sets.

The event laid an important foundation for both sides to hold a ceremony to exchange a document approving the validity of the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty, and the Vietnam-Cambodia land border demarcation protocol.

Both sides agreed to inform each other of the schedule for the ceremony via diplomatic channels, after the two Governments end measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed an acknowledgement of both countries’ border marker planting, which achieved 84 percent, in Hanoi on October 5, 2019.

Cambodia and Vietnam share a border of 1,270 kilometres./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  0 giờ trước 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  6 giờ trước 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  8 giờ trước 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has affirmed that a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing is an important step towards nuclear disarmament.

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 

Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team put in a strong performance during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum which is currently underway in Moscow, Russia.

Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 