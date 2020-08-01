Vietnam, Cambodia exchange border topographic maps

Vietnamese and Cambodian officials exchanged border topographic maps at 1:25,000 scale at Moc Bai international border gate, the southern province of Tay Ninh on August 1.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen signed the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty in October 2019 (Source: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Le Hoai Trung, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Vietnam – Cambodia Joint Committee on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting, while the Cambodian delegation was headed by Var Kim Hong, Senior Minister in charge of border affairs and Chairman of the Cambodia – Vietnam Joint Committee on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting.

The two sides examined and agreed all 500 sets of border topographic maps, including 250 sets in Vietnamese - Khmer languages and 250 others in Khmer - Vietnamese languages with all signatures of the two countries' relevant authorities. Each side keeps 250 sets of original maps.

The maps are part of the Vietnam – Cambodia land border demarcation protocol signed on October 5, 2019 along with the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty.

The event laid an important foundation for both sides to hold a ceremony to exchange the document approving the validity of the supplementary treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty, and the Vietnam – Cambodia land border demarcation protocol.

Both sides agreed to inform each other about schedule for the ceremony via diplomatic channels after the two Governments end measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19./.VNA