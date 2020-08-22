Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 19:01:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly

22/08/2020    12:25 GMT+7

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

to the UN and President-elect of the 75th UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on August 21.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly hinh anh 1

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council (Photo: VNA)

 

The event aimed to discuss priorities of the President of the 75th UN General Assembly and measures to strengthen cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UN General Assembly in the time ahead.

Bozkir said his first priority for the 75th UN General Assembly is to successfully organize a high-level debate and a General Assembly meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN in September in both virtual and physical forms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also planned to promote suitable working methods to ensure health and safety while ensuring the UN’s operation.

The President-elect of the 75th UN General Assembly said he will work to enhance the role and position of the UN General Assembly, contributing to promoting multilateralism and the rules-based international system. He appreciated ASEAN’s role and contribution to the UN, and expressed his hope that ASEAN countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia which are currently non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, will work to promote solidarity and unity of the UN and the UN Security Council.

ASEAN ambassadors and heads of missions congratulated Bozkir for his election as President of the 75th UN General Assembly and voiced support for priorities in his working agenda. They appreciated the UN’s efforts in response to COVID-19, and pledged to work to bolster cooperation between ASEAN and the Office of the UN General Assembly President./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 21 said that the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and China will co-chair activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the land border treaty.

Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, 

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

National Reporting Platform launched
National Reporting Platform launched
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
FEATUREicon  20/08/2020 

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
POLITICSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 