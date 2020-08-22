Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

to the UN and President-elect of the 75th UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on August 21.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, speaks at a meeting of the UN Security Council

The event aimed to discuss priorities of the President of the 75th UN General Assembly and measures to strengthen cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the UN General Assembly in the time ahead.

Bozkir said his first priority for the 75th UN General Assembly is to successfully organize a high-level debate and a General Assembly meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the UN in September in both virtual and physical forms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also planned to promote suitable working methods to ensure health and safety while ensuring the UN’s operation.



The President-elect of the 75th UN General Assembly said he will work to enhance the role and position of the UN General Assembly, contributing to promoting multilateralism and the rules-based international system. He appreciated ASEAN’s role and contribution to the UN, and expressed his hope that ASEAN countries, including Vietnam and Indonesia which are currently non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, will work to promote solidarity and unity of the UN and the UN Security Council.



ASEAN ambassadors and heads of missions congratulated Bozkir for his election as President of the 75th UN General Assembly and voiced support for priorities in his working agenda. They appreciated the UN’s efforts in response to COVID-19, and pledged to work to bolster cooperation between ASEAN and the Office of the UN General Assembly President./.VNA