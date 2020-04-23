Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/04/2020 06:01:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success

 
 
24/04/2020    00:32 GMT+7

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success hinh anh 1

Vessels in the trip 

Joining the three-day trip were Vessels 8004 and 8003 from Vietnam's Coast Guard High Command Region 1 and Vessels 4302 and 4204 from the Chinese Coast Guard.

It was the 19th joint trip covering nine points in the joint fishing area in the Gulf of Tonkin in line with the agreement signed by the Vietnamese and Chinese governments in 2000.

During the trip, both sides inspected and monitored fishing activities by fishermen, raised their awareness about the provisions on the operation and conduct in the sea, and disseminated relevant laws among them. 

On the occasion, the Vietnam Coast Guard carried out a programme to support Vietnamese fishermen whose vessels are operating in the joint fishing areas.

 

Fishermen are asked to comply with the law. 

The work in the Gulf of Tonkin has been strengthened over the time.

Through monthly updates on vessels violating the agreement, the sides have bolstered communication work for fishermen, contributing to building the joint fishery areas in the Gulf of Tonkin into a region of peace, friendship and cooperation.

The joint inspection this time has fulfilled its targets./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
Vietnamese, Russian defence ministries come together to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministries of Defence in Vietnam and Russia held an online meeting on April 22 on cooperating to fight COVID-19.

Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
Law on international agreements and thrift practice report debated by NA deputies
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday discussed which agencies should be given authority to sign international agreements.

Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
Merkel warns coronavirus crisis 'still just the beginning'
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Germany begins tough EU summit talks on emergency funds for stricken Europe.

PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
PM agrees to designate Hanoi a COVID-19 risk area, down from high-risk
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to downgrade Hanoi to a COVID-19 risk area during a meeting of permanent Government members on April 22.

Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
Coronavirus: Trump signs order on immigration green card suspension
POLITICSicon  12 giờ trước 

The measure, which contains a number of exemptions, lasts for 60 days and could be extended, he said.

Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
Deputy PM, FM holds phone talks with Spanish foreign minister
POLITICSicon  23/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 22 held phone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha Gonzalez Laya to discuss bilateral cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  23/04/2020 

Following China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago), international experts have condemned the move, saying it breaks international law.

NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
NA Standing Committee discusses legislative agenda
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Government has proposed adding eight draft laws in the 2020 law and ordinance building agenda of the National Assembly (NA), 

Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
Vietnam calls for settlement of vicious cycle of conflicts, food insecurity
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, on April 21 called on the UN Security Council and other UN agencies to make greater efforts to handle the vicious cycle of conflict and food insecurity,

Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
Vietnam, Cuba to cooperate in researching anti-coronavirus drugs and vaccine
POLITICSicon  22/04/2020 

The Parties, States and armies of Vietnam and Cuba have been closely cooperating and supporting each other in effectively containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
Japan concerned over China's establishment of districts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/04/2020 

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi has voiced his concerns over China’s establishment of districts to administer the Paracel (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago) and Spratly islands (Vietnam’s Truong Sa archipelago).

Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
Russian researcher: China’s establishment of so-called “Sansha city” escalates regional tensions
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

China’s announcement of establishing the so-called “Xisha district” (Vietnam’s Hoang Sa -Paracel - archipelago) and “Nansha district” (Vietnam’s Truong Sa - Spratly - archipelago) within the new “Sansha city” will escalate tensions in the region.

PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested more drastic measures to prevent speculation, price increases, and market devaluation when chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Price Management on April 21.

Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
Vietnam keeps close watch on complex situation in ASEAN countries’ territorial waters
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  21/04/2020 

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on April 21 replied to reporters’ questions about the recent complex situation in some ASEAN countries’ territorial waters.

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.

Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday reached a consensus on the investment scale of Public-Private Partnership projects.

COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

One governor says it would be "incredibly appreciated" if the White House helped rein in protesters.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 