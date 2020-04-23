Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip arrives at success

The Vietnam – China fisheries inspection trip in the Gulf of Tonkin, the first of its kind this year, successfully wrapped up on April 23, as part of a plan to extend the bilateral fisheries cooperation agreement.

Vessels in the trip

Joining the three-day trip were Vessels 8004 and 8003 from Vietnam's Coast Guard High Command Region 1 and Vessels 4302 and 4204 from the Chinese Coast Guard.

It was the 19th joint trip covering nine points in the joint fishing area in the Gulf of Tonkin in line with the agreement signed by the Vietnamese and Chinese governments in 2000.

During the trip, both sides inspected and monitored fishing activities by fishermen, raised their awareness about the provisions on the operation and conduct in the sea, and disseminated relevant laws among them.

On the occasion, the Vietnam Coast Guard carried out a programme to support Vietnamese fishermen whose vessels are operating in the joint fishing areas.

Fishermen are asked to comply with the law.

The work in the Gulf of Tonkin has been strengthened over the time.

Through monthly updates on vessels violating the agreement, the sides have bolstered communication work for fishermen, contributing to building the joint fishery areas in the Gulf of Tonkin into a region of peace, friendship and cooperation.

The joint inspection this time has fulfilled its targets./. VNA