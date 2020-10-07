Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang at the event (Photo: VNA)

Leading a Vietnamese delegation attending the fifth ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cyber Security (AMCC-5) hosted by Singapore via a video conference on October 7, Quang highlighted the need and importance of building a code of responsible conduct on cyber space to maintain a healthy and safe environment, ensure cyber security and safety, especially when the world is witnessing great changes in the digital transformation process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vietnamese Government assigned the Ministry of Public Security to build and fine-tune laws on cyber security up to regional and global standards, he said, adding that Vietnam is carrying out the national digital transformation programme till 2025 with orientations to 2030 with an aim to make Vietnam into the list of 50 leading countries in the E-Government Development Index, during which, cyber security and safety is crucial to creating a safe environment for digital transformation.

According to him, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security paid attention to improving cyber security capability to protect key information infrastructure via workforce training and international cooperation to cope with cyber attacks.

Participants at the event discussed a plan to carry out a code of conduct on cyber space, measures to protect cyber infrastructure which is vital to regional connectivity and trade.

Chairing the event, Singaporean Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran called on ASEAN member nations to jointly deal with cyber security challenges in the spirit of mutual collaboration./.VNA