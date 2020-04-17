Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).
At a meeting of the UN Security Council (Photo: VNA)
The report reviews all the activities Vietnam carried out in January when it held the UNSC presidency.
Accordingly, information about the 14 open meetings and 13 closed-door meetings and consultations on hot issues in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America, and matters regarding the maintenance of international peace and security, are mentioned transparently and in detail.
Vietnam had discussions with other UNSC member countries and the UN Secretariat while drafting and completing the report.
The country completed the report and sent it to the UN Secretariat on March 31, two months after it fulfilled the UNSC rotating presidency.
Normally, the work takes from five to six months.
The full text of the report can be found at https://undocs.org/S/2020/258./. VNA
