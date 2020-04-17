Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month

 
 
17/04/2020    13:04 GMT+7

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month hinh anh 1

At a meeting of the UN Security Council (Photo: VNA)

The report reviews all the activities Vietnam carried out in January when it held the UNSC presidency.

Accordingly, information about the 14 open meetings and 13 closed-door meetings and consultations on hot issues in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America, and matters regarding the maintenance of international peace and security, are mentioned transparently and in detail.

Vietnam had discussions with other UNSC member countries and the UN Secretariat while drafting and completing the report.

The country completed the report and sent it to the UN Secretariat on March 31, two months after it fulfilled the UNSC rotating presidency.

 

Normally, the work takes from five to six months.

The full text of the report can be found at https://undocs.org/S/2020/258./. VNA

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya

UNSC: Vietnam calls for adherence to ceasefire in Libya

Vietnam has called on all concerned parties in Libya to abide to the temporary ceasefire in Libya and work to early reach a long-term ceasefire and ensure access to humanitarian aid, at an online meeting of the UNSC on Libya on March 26.

Vietnam successfully fulfils role as President of UNSC in January

Vietnam successfully fulfils role as President of UNSC in January

Head of Vietnam’s mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy chaired a session on January 31 to review activities of the UN Security Council (UNSC) during January, the month Vietnam held the rotary Presidency of the UNSC.

 
 

Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh proposed four main measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing the Ministerial Video-Conference of the Alliance for Multilateralism on COVID-19 on April 16.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam, Australia to strengthen ties in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on April 16 to look into bilateral and regional cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s complex developments.

HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
HCM City Party Committee convenes 40th meeting
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The 10th HCM City Party Committee convened its 40th meeting on April 16 using teleconferencing.

China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
China strongly supports Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship: ambassador
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Ambassador Deng Xijun, head of the Chinese mission to ASEAN, affirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2020 during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons: ambassador
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on April 15 reiterated Vietnam’s viewpoints on condemning all use of chemical weapons.

Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
Social distancing should be lifted gradually, prudently: PM
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Social distancing measures need to be lifted in a gradual and prudent manner that suits each locality’s situation so as to achieve the dual target of effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development.

South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
South Korea election: Ruling party wins amid coronavirus outbreak
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

President Moon Jae-in's party won a decisive victory in an election held under tight virus controls.

Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
Coronavirus: Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

"We'll be the comeback kids," the president says, predicting some states will reopen this month.

Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
Expert: Vietnam actively promotes regional cooperation in combating COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has played an active role in leading joint efforts between regional countries to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hoang Thi Ha from the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore.

Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
Coronavirus: Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Bill Gates, a major donor to the global health agency, is among critics of Donald Trump's funding cut.

Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
Vietnam urges relevant countries to strictly observe UNCLOS
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnam urged relevant countries to strictly abide by the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS).

Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
Japan underlines need for information sharing to fight COVID-19
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said on April 15 that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
Chinese expert lauds Vietnam’s role in organising ASEAN, ASEAN+3 summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, has played a significant role in initiating, organising and accelerating the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 on April 14,

Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
Cooperation between ASEAN and East Asian nations is key to COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and East Asian countries is the key to containing and putting an end to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the press on April 14. ​

ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
ASEAN+3 countries cooperate in battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Leaders attending the online Special ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 response, chaired by Vietnam on Tuesday, shared experience and discussed concrete measures to stamp out the pandemic.

Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
Coronavirus: US to halt funding to WHO, says Trump
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

The World Health Organization "failed in its basic duty" over coronavirus, Donald Trump says.

Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
Vietnam lauds implementation of peace agreement in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/04/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has appreciated the positive results of a peace agreement in Colombia and believed that this will contribute to ensuring security and safety for people in the country.

Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
Vietnamese PM talks on outcomes of Special ASEAN, ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  14/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc granted an interview on the outcomes of the Special ASEAN and ASEAN+3 Summits on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

