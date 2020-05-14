Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

Speaking at a regular press conference on May 14, Hang affirmed that Vietnam strictly prohibits all cyberattacks in any form targeting organisations and individuals.

Acts of attacking and threatening cyber security must be severely condemned and punished in accordance with legal provisions, she stressed.

The spokesperson noted that the Vietnamese National Assembly passed the Cyber Security Law in 2018 and the country is currently finalising legal documents on law enforcement and preventing cyberattacks.

Vietnam is ready to cooperate with the international community in combating and preventing cyberattacks in any form, she affirmed./. VNA