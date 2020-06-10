Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/06/2020
Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM

 
 
10/06/2020

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

Passengers waiting for flights at Noi Bai International Airport. Vietnam is considering reopening commercial flights from "safe" areas. — VNA/VNS Photo

The Prime Minister also allowed the reopening of bars and karaoke venues after they were closed in the end of March.

Chairing a Government meeting on Tuesday on COVID-19 prevention and control, Phuc said that Vietnam would create favourable conditions for foreign experts, investors and skilled workers to enter the country, seeking investment opportunities and jobs.

He asked the ministries of transport and foreign affairs to suggest suitable routes and flights.

People’s Committees of provinces and cities were asked to arrange quarantine areas, picking up and hosting the guests as well as offering proper medical tests as regulated.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health would work on current regulations of Vietnam to propose quarantine fees, particularly medical costs to ensure the State budget.

The Prime Minister would decide on the issue at a later date.

To Vietnamese citizens who are living overseas and want to return to Vietnam, PM Phuc asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to publicise detailed criteria and open registration.

The Ministry of Transport was asked to direct the organisations of such repatriation flights.

For commercial flights, the Prime Minister assigned the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control to announce safe areas with no cases of new COVID-19 for 30 days.

The Steering Committee would continue to instruct, manage and conduct quarantine for all people who are eligible to enter Vietnam at this time.

“Vietnam cannot close the border completely but would not open the border when we have not identified other countries' level of safety,” Phuc said.

 

Also at the meeting, PM Phuc agreed to the reopening of bars and karaoke venues which have been suspended since the end of March to contain the pandemic.

However, the Ministry of Public Security was asked to tighten its inspection to avoid violations that are said to usually occur at such sites, for example illegally narcotic use and trade.

PM Phuc said at the meeting that Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 prevention and control were much appreciated, particularly when for nearly two months, the country had gone without any community transmission of the virus.

“The top priority of Vietnam’s fight against COVID-19 is to make Vietnam safe to develop sustainably in the 'new normal',” Phuc said.

Secondly, Vietnam’s Government has followed the Politburo's direction on focusing on domestic socio-economic development first.

At the same time, Vietnam was also prepared to open for integration and continuing developing Vietnam into the world’s safe destination, Phuc said.

He said that there was no room for neglect or carelessness at this time, especially along borders of road, sea, air and at border gates.

By Tuesday morning, Vietnam confirmed 332 COVID-19 cases, of which, 316 recovered, accounting for 95.2 per cent. Of the 16 active cases, three cases tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once while two others tested negative for the coronavirus at least twice.

Of all COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 192 cases were imported.  VNS

Many owners of bars and karaoke parlors have struggled with financial problems during the period of the closure, some even went bankrupt.

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.  

 
 

.
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

When I returned to Vietnam last year, decades after my first posting here in 1993, I was amazed at how far and how fast a country could develop over a 25-year period, and how much had changed.

POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti shared his comment on the effects of the EVFTA and EVIPA on the EU-Vietnam economics relations.

POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The International Labour Organisation has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), 

POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), 

POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The "martyrdom" of George Floyd will spark changes in policing, says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, minister and head of the Government Office, Mai Tien Dung, said at a recent meeting

POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Rick Scott tells the BBC, without evidence, China is trying to "slow down" vaccine development in the West.

POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Former US military chief condemns the president's threat to use the army to quell unrest in US cities.

POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.

POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, 

